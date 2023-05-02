FS: Ryzen 3600 CPU, Overwatch 2 Ultimate Battle Pass

F

Flogger23m

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jun 19, 2009
Messages
13,434
Have an RTX 3070 EVGA XC3 Ultra Gaming for sale. Great graphics card, works flawlessly. Has around a year left of warranty. This is the original model without the hash rate limiter but was never used for mining.

My heatware.

Price: $330 shipped.

US Only.


20230426_172203.jpg


Diablo IV for Battle.net.

You will need a RTX 4090, 4080, 4070ti or 4070 to activate it.

Includes:
  • Diablo IV Standard Edition
  • Light-Bearer Mount and Caparison of Faith Mount Armor**
  • Diablo® III Inarius Wings and Inarius Murloc Pet***
  • World of Warcraft® Amalgam Rage Mount****
  • Diablo Immortal® Umber Winged Darkness Cosmetics Set*****


Price: $53.


Have an Overwatch 2 Ultimate Battle Pass bundle to sell.

You will need a RTX 4090, 4080, 4070ti or 4070 to activate it.

$10.


If you want both Diable IV & Overwatch 2 Ultimate Battle Pass, I can do $65 for both.



Ryzen 3600 with Wraith OEM cooler.

Price: $85 shipped.

US Only.


20190801_231055.jpg
 

Attachments

  • 20230426_172242.jpg
    20230426_172242.jpg
    277.3 KB · Views: 0
  • 20230426_172328.jpg
    20230426_172328.jpg
    329.1 KB · Views: 0
  • 20190801_224043.jpg
    20190801_224043.jpg
    267.1 KB · Views: 0
  • 20190801_231058.jpg
    20190801_231058.jpg
    397.1 KB · Views: 0
Last edited:
B

Burticus

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Nov 7, 2005
Messages
4,968
GoldenTiger said:
I think it's a geforce experience activation with 4xxx cards, but the OP should be more specific.
Click to expand...
Oh, would I need a 4xxx card then? Wondering if it really checks the hardware, like the AMD thing does. I only have a 1080ti

edit - OP PM'd me and that is exactly what it is, and you do need a 4xxx card. Bummer.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top