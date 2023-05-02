FS: Ryzen 3600 CPU, Overwatch 2 Ultimate Battle Pass

GoldenTiger said: I think it's a geforce experience activation with 4xxx cards, but the OP should be more specific. Click to expand...

Oh, would I need a 4xxx card then? Wondering if it really checks the hardware, like the AMD thing does. I only have a 1080tiedit - OP PM'd me and that is exactly what it is, and you do need a 4xxx card. Bummer.