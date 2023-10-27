FS: Ryzen 3500X 6 core CPU/ Dell RX580 8GB

R

Rvenger

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 12, 2012
Messages
3,143
CPU Only - Had bent pins because someone packaged it improperly. I have been using it for 8 months and no issues. Fits in socket just fine and none of the pins are broken. $32 Shipped

4.1ghz boost clock. Actually faster in many cases than the Ryzen 3600.


RX 580 8gb - Blower style in great shape! New thermal paste and dusted, not used for mining. $48 shipped



Paypal F&F or mail a check


Thanks

Heat under SLK
 

Attachments

  • F236EBF6-7344-4E96-BD55-41D6423F51A1.webp
    84.6 KB · Views: 0
Last edited:
Can't resist these deals from Rvenger. I think it's a sickness.

I'll take it. PayPal FnF incoming.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top