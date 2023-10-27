FS: Ryzen 3500X 6 core CPU/ Dell RX580 8GB

CPU Only - Had bent pins because someone packaged it improperly. I have been using it for 8 months and no issues. Fits in socket just fine and none of the pins are broken. $32 Shipped
4.1ghz boost clock. Actually faster in many cases than the Ryzen 3600.
RX 580 8gb - Blower style in great shape! New thermal paste and dusted, not used for mining. $48 shipped
Paypal F&F or mail a check
Thanks
Heat under SLK
