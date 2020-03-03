FS: Ryzen 2700x CPU only

Why are you getting rid of it? I may have a 1600 I'd be willing to part with for a small upgrade. I have original box and cooler and I'm pretty sure it's still under warranty from MC (not sure how long). Not really super worried (it currently does it very thing I need, so not sure how much $ I would really spend), so for now just looking and free bump.
Right now it's just overkill, I'm setting up a budget media/file server but I got a good deal on the 2700x. Id be happy with anything 1600 or better though as I likely won't see a difference. If I can't get a decent trade I'm gonna grab a 1600af for 85.