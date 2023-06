FS: Ryzen 2600, Sophos APs APX120, APX320, APX530, Fortinet Fortigate APs (FortiAP) 223C, 223E, SuperMicro X10DRi-T

Thanks for the question billabong132 . I'm not sure about the art of the possible, but in general these would be APs for a Fortigate firewall device with an active license. As for what you may be able to do with them outside of that, I am pretty clueless. I do not think you can self host a Fortigate setup on your own hardware. We switched to a licensed Sophos XG firewall device. Given our needs and staffing, a licensed service makes the most sense for us so we did not consider anything like pfSense. I have used Unifi UDM Pro, and used Unifi APs apart from Unifi firewalls, and run a Sophos XG home setup, so I'm a little familiar with the kind of idea you're thinking about, but I doubt FortiAPs are going to be ideal for a self-hosted setup.