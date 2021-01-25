FS: Ryzen 2600, Sophos APs APX120, APX320, APX530, Fortinet Fortigate APs (FortiAP) 223C, 223E, SuperMicro X10DRi-T

compgeek89
Sophos Wireless APs (https://www.sophos.com/en-us/products/secure-wifi/tech-specs) these are all in great condition in original box with all accessories
1x Sophos APX120 @ $130/ea shipped within US48
3x Sophos APX320 @ $170/ea shipped within US48
2x Sophos APX530 @ $270/ea shipped within US48
1x FortiAP-223C @ $110/ea shipped within US48
1x FortiAP-223E @ $210/ea shipped within US48
1x SuperMicro X10DRi-T Motherboard @ $150 shipped within US48
1x Ryzen 2600 w/stock HSF @ $45 shipped
If you have any questions, let me know. Willing to ship to AK/HI, just have to check on the cost of shipping.
Open to offers, and trades, but I don't want "junk". Interests include PC/server/network hardware, unlocked Pixel phones, etc.
Available payment methods include paypal, venmo, zelle, and potentially crypto. If you want to pay in a way that adds fees, your willingness to cover them would be appreciated.
Heatware @ https://www.heatware.com/u/41638/to
