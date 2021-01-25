FS: Ryzen 2600, Netgear GS108PP, Fortinet Fortigate APs (FortiAP) 223C, 223E, SuperMicro X10DRi-T

1x FortiAP-223C @ $110/ea shipped within US48
1x FortiAP-223E @ $210/ea shipped within US48
1x Ubiquiti UISP EdgeRouter X @ $40 shipped within US48
1x SuperMicro X10DRi-T Motherboard @ $150 shipped within US48
1x Netgear GS108PP 8 Port POE+ 123w Switch with PSU @ $60 shipped
1x Ryzen 2600 w/stock HSF @ $45 shipped

If you have any questions, let me know. Willing to ship to AK/HI, just have to check on the cost of shipping.

Open to offers, and trades, but I don't want "junk". Interests include PC/server/network hardware, unlocked Pixel phones, etc.

Available payment methods include paypal, venmo, zelle, and potentially crypto. If you want to pay in a way that adds fees, your willingness to cover them would be appreciated.

Heatware @ https://www.heatware.com/u/41638/to
 
Bump for looking! Would be nice if I didn't already have a couple FAP-320c for my network. GLWS!
 
I'm a networking guy but never looked into fortinet stuff. Is it like unifi where you need a controller device? Can you self-host the controller? Do these require active licenses to work? Feel freem to respond here or in DM.

Interested in basically all of them lol
 
Thanks for the question billabong132. I'm not sure about the art of the possible, but in general these would be APs for a Fortigate firewall device with an active license. As for what you may be able to do with them outside of that, I am pretty clueless. I do not think you can self host a Fortigate setup on your own hardware. We switched to a licensed Sophos XG firewall device. Given our needs and staffing, a licensed service makes the most sense for us so we did not consider anything like pfSense. I have used Unifi UDM Pro, and used Unifi APs apart from Unifi firewalls, and run a Sophos XG home setup, so I'm a little familiar with the kind of idea you're thinking about, but I doubt FortiAPs are going to be ideal for a self-hosted setup.
 
Alright, context switch, pricing philosophy change. I am 99% sure you wont find a better price out there on any of these items, but if you do, let me know. Happy Sunday!
 
