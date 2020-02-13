FS/ Ryzen 2600 combo , Intel Xeon E3-1230v3

The processor will be shipped priority and the combo will be shipped by ground or possibly priority if the difference in cost is close. Payment will be PayPal.

The Ryzen combo was just removed as I upgraded everything.



combo:------------------------------------- $185 shipped

Ryzen 5 2600 with stealth cooler

retail Asrock AB350 Pro4 motherboard

2x4Gb Corsair DDR4 2666 cas15

The memory is half a set of 4 sticks as I used 2 sticks for a computer build for my sister's birthday.

The bios has been updated for the Ryzen 3000 processors.



Intel Xeon E3-1230v3 processor (socket 1150) bare processor---------------------------- $60 shipped priority