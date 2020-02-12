FS: Ryzen 1600, Samsung SM961 128 GB drive, MSI GTX 1050ti Gaming

I have the following parts for sale. They're out of a decommissioned development work station and remain in perfect working condition:

1. Ryzen 1600 ($65 shipped). Includes box and Wraith stealth.

2. MSI GTX 1050ti Gaming ($90 shipped). 4GB, includes box and all retail contents.

3. Samsung SM961 128 GB nvme drive ($30 shipped). Comes with a heatsink installed; its height is low enough to allow installing as a back-mounted motherboard drive.

Payment via PayPal. Heat is in my signature.
 

