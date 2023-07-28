FS: Ryzen 1600 +/- heatsink, 256GB NVMe SSD, GTX 1070 Ti, Unifi gear

Did some upgrades on the old kidputer and have some other retired gear looking to find new homes. Pics available on request. Heat under SunnyD.



1. AMD Ryzen 1600 CPU /w Wraith cooler - $35 shipped

Working pull, no problems with it, all of the pins are perfect. Will include the CPU cooler by default, if you don't want it I can knock off a few bucks.



2. 256GB NVMe 2280 SSD - $15 shipped

Working pull, never got a lot of use in the machine it was in as it came with the combo but I was upgrading from a different mobo/cpu and everything was on a SATA SSD. Phison controller, but no visible branding that I could find.



3. MSI 1070 Ti Duke - $125 shipped

If it would fit in either of my ITX cases, I'd be using it. This was my daily driver in my own PC for several years. Used for gaming, not mining.



4. UniFi AC Lite x2 - $40/ea shipped

They work fine. I have no need for Small Biz class networking anymore. Will include PoE injectors if I have them... Buy both and get a free UniFi Pro (non-AC).



5. UniFi USG-3 Gateway - $70 shipped

Works fine. Has been used with cable, DSL and Fiber up to 1Gbit without issues.



6. UniFi Cloud Key Gen1 - $25 shipped

Works fine.



7. UniFi Switch-8 150w - $125 shipped

Also works fine.



8. Tablo DUAL-LITE OTA network ATSC Tuner / DVR - $75 shipped

Where I live now we get exactly zero OTA signals from anywhere. Otherwise, it works fine. Probably needs an update. Will include a panel antenna.







??? TRADES ???



Yep, I'd be interested in a couple items for trade. Primarily I'm looking for a smaller GPU, something like a AMD 6600 or an Nvidia 3060. Only other thing I could possibly use is a 16gb or 32gb DDR4 kit. Doesn't have to be fancy or super fast, I run bog stock clocks and whatnot in my machines.



Thanks for looking!