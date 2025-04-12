FS: Ryujin III 240 - WTTF usb-c amp/dac

Machupo
Gravity Tester
- Joined
- Nov 14, 2004
- Messages
- 6,018
NIB Ryujin III 240 with all items, bags, etc. Never installed and ready to go. This is the newer version with the better asetek pump link to ASUS spec page.
Once I got my SFF system built, turns out the waterblock on this cooler is too tall for my enclosure, so I need a different one. $150 shipped OBO.
Will trade straight up for a Schiit (or other good brand) headphone amp/dac which can take USB-C input.
Once I got my SFF system built, turns out the waterblock on this cooler is too tall for my enclosure, so I need a different one. $150 shipped OBO.
Will trade straight up for a Schiit (or other good brand) headphone amp/dac which can take USB-C input.