FS: RX Video Cards!, Motherboards!, Power Supplies 1000w!

Trying to get rid of some extra hardware etc. Feel free to make offers worst I can say is no Please know I try to keep low prices but remember when hitting me with a lowball that paypal and shipping comes out of the amounts you send! I'm going through all my stuff tonight to make a complete list I have hard drives etc I need to get rid of. (More detailed pics on request box pics at bottom along with time stamp etc)

Shipped from 28904 (Unless noted all cards were used for mining) All cards will be re-flashed to stock bios

1x (LINK) PowerColor Red Devil Radeon™ RX 470 4GB GDDR5 60.00 Shipped

2xXFX RS XXX Edition Radeon RX 570 DirectX 12 RX 570P427D6 4GB OC+ LINK. These are good little cards bios switch to stock bios and they have an onboard mining bios from factory 60.00 Shipped each.

1x MSI Armor MK2 570 8GB OC (link) Nice cards have back plate etc. 85.00 Shipped each

Power Supplies
Power supplies include what is listed (all are fully tested buy may be missing cables etc) Most were lightly used as we switched to server power with breakout boards quickly.

EVGA 1000 GQ (link) PIC Please see picture empty spaces are cables not included but each power supplies includes enough for pretty much anyone's system. Included 4x VGA , 1x CPU 1x SATA, 1x Perph (molex). 70.00 Shipped

EVGA 1000 G2 (link) PIC Please see picture empty spaces are cables not included but each power supplies includes enough for pretty much anyone's system. (This is a long PSU btw check your room) Included 5x VGA , 1x CPU 1x SATA, 1x Perph (molex). 80.00 Shipped

EVGA 1000 G2 (link) PIC Please see picture empty spaces are cables not included but each power supplies includes enough for pretty much anyone's system. (This is a long PSU btw check your room) Included 6x VGA , 1x CPU 1x SATA, 1x Perph (molex). 85.00 Shipped

OCZ 1250w (link) PIC Please see picture empty spaces are cables not included but each power supplies includes enough for pretty much anyone's system. (This is a long PSU btw check your room) Included 5x VGA , 1x CPU 3x Perph. 80.00 Shipped **Sold**

Motherboards CPUs & Combos
More to come but for now just the boards. All boards have been tested (please note just board and I/O shield *unless noted* !!

*Motherboards are currently pending I will update asap*

1x (Has some stick foam on back corner from mounting square *does not affect function) MSI Z170A Gaming M5 15.00+Shipping

1x Z170-PRO LINK Just pulled and tested. MSI Krait 3 z170a motherboard 20.00+shipping

I'll do another inventory soon but I feel these prices are pretty fair for now. Memory Coming as well!