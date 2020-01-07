FS: RX Video Cards!, Motherboards!, Power Supplies 1000w!

Discussion in 'For Sale / Trade' started by Vanilla Heat, Sep 16, 2015.

    Vanilla Heat

    Vanilla Heat [H]ard|Gawd

    Trying to get rid of some extra hardware etc. Feel free to make offers worst I can say is no Please know I try to keep low prices but remember when hitting me with a lowball that paypal and shipping comes out of the amounts you send!


    I'm going through all my stuff tonight to make a complete list I have hard drives etc I need to get rid of.

    (More detailed pics on request box pics at bottom along with time stamp etc)

    video-professor.jpg

    "Buy my stuff.. in Video Professor voice..."

    Heatware

    Vanilla_Heat - User Summary - EXTREME Overclocking Folding @ Home Stats

    PayPal preferred but I can also take Crypto etc!

    Shipped from 28904

    (Unless noted all cards were used for mining) All cards will be re-flashed to stock bios

    PICS


    1x (LINK) PowerColor Red Devil Radeon™ RX 470 4GB GDDR5 60.00 Shipped

    2xXFX RS XXX Edition Radeon RX 570 DirectX 12 RX 570P427D6 4GB OC+ LINK. These are good little cards bios switch to stock bios and they have an onboard mining bios from factory 60.00 Shipped each.

    1x MSI Armor MK2 570 8GB OC (link) Nice cards have back plate etc. 85.00 Shipped each


    Power Supplies

    Power supplies include what is listed (all are fully tested buy may be missing cables etc) Most were lightly used as we switched to server power with breakout boards quickly.

    EVGA 1000 GQ (link) PIC Please see picture empty spaces are cables not included but each power supplies includes enough for pretty much anyone's system. Included 4x VGA , 1x CPU 1x SATA, 1x Perph (molex). 70.00 Shipped

    EVGA 1000 G2 (link) PIC Please see picture empty spaces are cables not included but each power supplies includes enough for pretty much anyone's system. (This is a long PSU btw check your room) Included 5x VGA , 1x CPU 1x SATA, 1x Perph (molex). 80.00 Shipped

    EVGA 1000 G2 (link) PIC Please see picture empty spaces are cables not included but each power supplies includes enough for pretty much anyone's system. (This is a long PSU btw check your room) Included 6x VGA , 1x CPU 1x SATA, 1x Perph (molex). 85.00 Shipped

    OCZ 1250w (link) PIC Please see picture empty spaces are cables not included but each power supplies includes enough for pretty much anyone's system. (This is a long PSU btw check your room) Included 5x VGA , 1x CPU 3x Perph. 80.00 Shipped **Sold**


    Motherboards CPUs & Combos More to come but for now just the boards.

    All boards have been tested (please note just board and I/O shield *unless noted* !!

    *Motherboards are currently pending I will update asap*

    1x (Has some stick foam on back corner from mounting square *does not affect function) MSI Z170A Gaming M5 15.00+Shipping

    1x Z170-PRO LINK Just pulled and tested.

    MSI Krait 3 z170a motherboard 20.00+shipping

    I'll do another inventory soon but I feel these prices are pretty fair for now. Memory Coming as well!







     

    Vanilla Heat, Sep 16, 2015
    Vanilla Heat, Sep 16, 2015
    Vanilla Heat

    Vanilla Heat [H]ard|Gawd

    Vanilla Heat, Sep 17, 2015
    Vanilla Heat, Sep 17, 2015
    Vanilla Heat

    Vanilla Heat [H]ard|Gawd

    Vanilla Heat, Sep 17, 2015
    Vanilla Heat, Sep 17, 2015
    horrorshow

    horrorshow [H]ardness Supreme

    That 2600 combo deal is pretty sweet.

    Bump for you sir.
     
    horrorshow, Sep 17, 2015
    horrorshow, Sep 17, 2015
    Vanilla Heat

    Vanilla Heat [H]ard|Gawd

    Vanilla Heat, Sep 21, 2015
    Vanilla Heat, Sep 21, 2015
    Vanilla Heat

    Vanilla Heat [H]ard|Gawd

    Vanilla Heat, Feb 4, 2016
    Vanilla Heat, Feb 4, 2016
    Vanilla Heat

    Vanilla Heat [H]ard|Gawd

    Vanilla Heat, Feb 5, 2016
    Vanilla Heat, Feb 5, 2016
    Vanilla Heat

    Vanilla Heat [H]ard|Gawd

    Vanilla Heat, Feb 5, 2016
    Vanilla Heat, Feb 5, 2016
    Vanilla Heat

    Vanilla Heat [H]ard|Gawd

    Vanilla Heat, Feb 7, 2016
    Vanilla Heat, Feb 7, 2016
    Vanilla Heat

    Vanilla Heat [H]ard|Gawd

    Vanilla Heat, Feb 8, 2016
    Vanilla Heat, Feb 8, 2016
    Vanilla Heat

    Vanilla Heat [H]ard|Gawd

    Vanilla Heat, Feb 12, 2016
    Vanilla Heat, Feb 12, 2016
    Vanilla Heat

    Vanilla Heat [H]ard|Gawd

    Vanilla Heat, Feb 13, 2016
    Vanilla Heat, Feb 13, 2016
    Vanilla Heat

    Vanilla Heat [H]ard|Gawd

    Vanilla Heat, Feb 16, 2016
    Vanilla Heat, Feb 16, 2016
    janas19

    janas19 [H]ard|Gawd

    Is there any chance that I could trade my i7-2600 plus something for that i7-3770? Probably wishful thinking but man is that a sweet CPU.

    Bump for you
     
    janas19, Feb 16, 2016
    janas19, Feb 16, 2016
    kin

    kin Gawd

    free bump for looking
     
    kin, Feb 16, 2016
    kin, Feb 16, 2016
    Vanilla Heat

    Vanilla Heat [H]ard|Gawd

    Vanilla Heat, Feb 17, 2016
    Vanilla Heat, Feb 17, 2016
    Vanilla Heat

    Vanilla Heat [H]ard|Gawd

    Vanilla Heat, Feb 18, 2016
    Vanilla Heat, Feb 18, 2016
    Vanilla Heat

    Vanilla Heat [H]ard|Gawd

    Bump building a new gpu folding rig so need to sell some stuffs, will have more listed this afternoon.
     
    Vanilla Heat, Feb 19, 2016
    Vanilla Heat, Feb 19, 2016
    Vanilla Heat

    Vanilla Heat [H]ard|Gawd

    Vanilla Heat, Feb 19, 2016
    Vanilla Heat, Feb 19, 2016
    Vanilla Heat

    Vanilla Heat [H]ard|Gawd

    Vanilla Heat, Feb 20, 2016
    Vanilla Heat, Feb 20, 2016
    Vanilla Heat

    Vanilla Heat [H]ard|Gawd

    Bump trying to catch up on PM ! Added 4790
     
    Vanilla Heat, Mar 1, 2016
    Vanilla Heat, Mar 1, 2016
    Vanilla Heat

    Vanilla Heat [H]ard|Gawd

    Vanilla Heat, Mar 2, 2016
    Vanilla Heat, Mar 2, 2016
    Vanilla Heat

    Vanilla Heat [H]ard|Gawd

    Vanilla Heat, Mar 3, 2016
    Vanilla Heat, Mar 3, 2016
    Vanilla Heat

    Vanilla Heat [H]ard|Gawd

    Vanilla Heat, Mar 5, 2016
    Vanilla Heat, Mar 5, 2016
    Cutter

    Cutter Limp Gawd

    Interested in the model #of the msi 970 board I am thinking a combo deal with the the 6300,msi board and the 560. Let me know,trying to put together a low budget gaming pc. The one I have now is a 775 socket lol
    Cutter, Mar 5, 2016
    Cutter, Mar 5, 2016
    Vanilla Heat

    Vanilla Heat [H]ard|Gawd

    Vanilla Heat, Mar 6, 2016
    Vanilla Heat, Mar 6, 2016
    Vanilla Heat

    Vanilla Heat [H]ard|Gawd

    Vanilla Heat, Mar 7, 2016
    Vanilla Heat, Mar 7, 2016
    Vanilla Heat

    Vanilla Heat [H]ard|Gawd

    Vanilla Heat, Mar 8, 2016
    Vanilla Heat, Mar 8, 2016
    Vanilla Heat

    Vanilla Heat [H]ard|Gawd

    Vanilla Heat, Mar 8, 2016
    Vanilla Heat, Mar 8, 2016
    Vanilla Heat

    Vanilla Heat [H]ard|Gawd

    Vanilla Heat, Mar 9, 2016
    Vanilla Heat, Mar 9, 2016
    Vanilla Heat

    Vanilla Heat [H]ard|Gawd

    Vanilla Heat, Mar 10, 2016
    Vanilla Heat, Mar 10, 2016
    Vanilla Heat

    Vanilla Heat [H]ard|Gawd

    Morning bump added 16GB DDR3
     
    Vanilla Heat, Mar 11, 2016
    Vanilla Heat, Mar 11, 2016
    Vanilla Heat

    Vanilla Heat [H]ard|Gawd

    Night before microcenter trip bump...
     
    Vanilla Heat, Mar 11, 2016
    Vanilla Heat, Mar 11, 2016
    Vanilla Heat

    Vanilla Heat [H]ard|Gawd

    Vanilla Heat, Mar 12, 2016
    Vanilla Heat, Mar 12, 2016
    Skillz

    Skillz [H]ard DCOTY 2017

    bump for a good seller, and an "okay" folder. :p
     
    Skillz, Mar 12, 2016
    Skillz, Mar 12, 2016
    Vanilla Heat

    Vanilla Heat [H]ard|Gawd

    Bump more to come soon...
     
    Vanilla Heat, Mar 15, 2016
    Vanilla Heat, Mar 15, 2016
    WhoBeDaPlaya

    WhoBeDaPlaya 2[H]4U

    WhoBeDaPlaya, Mar 15, 2016
    WhoBeDaPlaya, Mar 15, 2016
    Skillz

    Skillz [H]ard DCOTY 2017

    Bump for he needs a little help catching up. [​IMG]
     
    Skillz, Mar 16, 2016
    Skillz, Mar 16, 2016
    Skillz

    Skillz [H]ard DCOTY 2017

    Another bump for this guy!
     
    Skillz, Mar 19, 2016
    Skillz, Mar 19, 2016
    Vanilla Heat

    Vanilla Heat [H]ard|Gawd

    Bump will be updating soon
     
    Vanilla Heat, Apr 4, 2016
    Vanilla Heat, Apr 4, 2016
