FS: RX 7900 XTX Red Devil - sold

R

Rvenger

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 12, 2012
Messages
2,995
Paypal F&F only or send a check. Good heat will cross ship!

Mint, dust free, minimal use and includes box and will send copy of receipt. Works great. Includes the Powercolor GPU Brace as well. Let me know if you want my cool braided 90 degree extension cables. I can provide them free of charge.

1680288139884.jpeg



Heatware under SLK


Thanks!
 
