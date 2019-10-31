FS: RX 5700XT reference model $330 shipped in US

Not looking for trades, just cash.

$330 shipped

$30 shipped

$40 shipped

$90 shipped

$125 shipped.

$35 shipped.

$300 shipped

$35 shipped

$20 shipped

$35 shipped

$20 shipped

$175 shipped in US.

$205 shipped in US.

$450 shipped to US

Processor/motherboard/heatsink/ram for $325 shipped

$200ea ($350 for the pair) (SHIPPING EXTRA)

---------SOLD---------

Steelseries Rival 300 (white) - used. Still in good shape. $25 shipped

Cryorig C7 - with AM4 bracket. Never used. Tried to put it in two systems but had clearance issues (system in an ISK 110 - too tall by about 2mm. Deskmini A300, too wide). $30 shipped.

---

Combo: $500

-Radeon RX 580 8GB - XFX model RX-580P8DBRR, "GTR" "Crimson edition" with RED LEDs. Never mined on by me; I bought it used and was told it wasn't mined on by the previous owner. Been a great card but I got myself a 5700XT. in combo

-Corsair Vengeance Pro RED LED (not rgb) DDR4-3200 2x8GB (16GB) in combo

-Ryzen 7 3700X - brand new, unopened in combo

-MSI B450M Mortar MAX - brand new, unused (opened to verify the board didn't show any signs of damage after international shipping, seems fine) in combo

---