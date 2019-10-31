FS: RX 5700XT reference model $330 shipped in US

deruberhanyok
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Aug 22, 2004
- Messages
- 1,455
heatware - http://www.heatware.com/eval.php?id=28754
Payment via paypal, google pay, apple pay, venmo. Prices include shipping to CONUS unless stated otherwise.
Not looking for trades, just cash.
Will discount for multiple item purchase.
local is 20707 for any pickup.
-------------------
Misc. parts
Visiontek Radeon 5700XT (reference version) - lightly used $330 shipped
Asus PCE-AC55BT PCIe wifi/bluetooth card (I think this uses Intel 8260 or 8265, can't recall which one) $30 shipped
Samsung PM981 256GB NVMe OEM pull, some light use $40 shipped
Crucial MX500 1TB m.2 SATA reports 98% life, was used as SSD cache in a storage appliance $90 shipped
Corsair RM650i PSU - don't need this anymore since I did a major upgrade. Considering keeping it just as a "backup" unit in case my main one ever fails, but I figured I'd see if anyone was interested. Includes both sets of cables. $125 shipped.
Steelseries Arctics 5 (white) - used on and off for a few years. Got an Arctis Pro Wireless as a gift so don't need anymore. In good shape, clean (although you probably want to replace the ear pads, because... who wouldn't?). Volume dial on the back of the left ear is a bit twitchy - like if you push too hard or turn it just the wrong way the sound cuts out. Seems pretty common to me. $35 shipped.
brand new, unused Apple Magic Keyboard 2, Magic Mouse 2, Magic Trackpad 2 - these came with an iMac I think? They're all unused. They're the newer ones that charge with a lightning cable, not the ones that use AA batteries. Silver color. $300 shipped
Wired Apple Aluminum USB keyboard - $35 shipped
Steelseries Rival (white) - lightly used. Bought refurbed as my backup mouse. $20 shipped
Corsair ML120 Pro fans x2 - Pro version, no LED. Only difference I know of between "pro" and regular ML is that the Pro ones have a kind of rubberized corner. Bought refurb, never used. $35 shipped
Corsair ML140 Pro - white LED, used - $20 shipped
(let me know if you need fan screws for any of the above fans)
-------------------
Dell Laptops
Latitude E7250 - $175 shipped in US.
12.5" 1080p touchscreen
Core i5-5300U
16GB (2x8GB) DDR3L-1600
Samsung PM871 256GB mSATA SSD
Windows 10 Pro
Intel 7265 wireless (not sure if this was standard or if I replaced whatever it came with originally)
Includes Dell 65W ac adapter
Been used as my personal laptop for quite some time now but it's time to replace it with a new shiny - hoping to see some nice Ryzen 4000 / Ice Lake configs soon that will finally be a worthwhile upgrade - didn't want to go from one 14nm processor to another.
Top of the lid is a bit scratched but the system is in otherwise fine condition. I can take pics if interested.
System will ship with Windows 10 on it at "new user setup".
-------------------
Precision M4700 - $205 shipped in US.
Core i7-3720QM
16GB (4x4GB) DDR3L-1600
Samsung PM851 256GB mSATA SSD
WD Blue 1TB 2.5" HDD
Hitachi-LG GS30N DVDRW
Intel HD 4000 + NVIDIA Quadro K2100M (MXM) 2GB GDDR5
Intel Wireless-AC 3160
LCD panel replaced with B156HW02 v.1, glossy 1080p
This was a project laptop I got a few years ago. It was in really bad shape - a system that was probably purchased through an OEM, it has a silkscreened company logo on the back, the lid was dented, the display was broken, the internal hardware had been gutted. It was destined for the trash pile but I thought it might be fun to try to repair it.
I installed the processor, RAM, storage, optical drive, wireless card and Quadro (updated from what was originally available with this model, it's a K2100M vs a K1000M/K2000M) and replaced the broken display with a 1080p glossy LCD panel (model is above). Never got around to putting stickers or something over the logo (I thought the dents gave it character so I didn't want to replace the lid).
It works, and it works pretty well too. It was a system I used for a long time playing with different Linux configs and whatever else caught my attention, but I just don't have need for it anymore.
Includes a 240W power adapter (I think this model only needed 130w but this was all I had).
Also includes a Dell e-port replicator with USB 3.0 (like this model). No additional power cable included, but since this is a big heavy laptop it's nice to just have a place to snap it in and leave it there.
-------------------
i5-9600k micro ATX combo (mATX) $450 shipped to US
Processor/motherboard/heatsink/ram for $325 shipped
- Core i5-9600k (bought from Cecil here on [H], see notes below)
- Cryorig M9 Plus (will ship disconnected but with the mounting brackets still installed on the motherboard)
- Gigabyte Z390 M Gaming w/ Intel Wireless-AC 9560 card and antenna (I asked Gigabyte Customer Support about a bracket to mount these to the rear I/O plate but they couldn't find me the part, so you'll have to rig a solution yourself - I just had the antennae connected inside my case and it worked fairly well)
- Samsung DDR4-2666 2x8GB (16GB total)
- Samsung PM981 256GB NVMe
- Crucial MX500 1TB m.2 SATA
- Win10 Pro license
SSDs will ship installed in the motherboard. Heatsink brackets ship installed on the motherboard. CPU will ship installed in the motherboard. You'll need to install the RAM, heatsink and fans, but it's a complete system ready to just drop into a case and go.
There is a Windows 10 pro license activated on this board, although I am digging through my stuff and can't find the actual key used to activate it. I typically like to provide these to any buyers in case there's an issue but I may not be able to with this combo.
I bought the CPU delidded for cooler running, not overclocking. These were the notes I got from Cecil when I bought the proc:
Intel i5 9600K . Delidded with a rockitcool 1151 copper IHS attached. It is not a super high clocker, but it would make a good CPU for a budget gaming build with air cooling in a lower end Z370/Z390 board that doesn't have a strong VRM. 4.9Ghz 1.35V stable with Prime 26.6 and 4.8Ghz AVX stable with 1.34V (probably could do less but haven't tested lowest voltage). AVX temp range 72C-77C, non AVX range 59C-64C.
-------------------
Dell U2715H x2 $200ea ($350 for the pair) (SHIPPING EXTRA)
I have a pair of Dell U2715H (27" 2560x1440 60Hz) from my old home office setup that I no longer need.
Run for several years in a smoke-free environment.
One has a small scratch about 1.5cm long in the coating - no damage to the actual display - in the bottom left of the screen. Try though I might I haven't been able to get a good picture of it, and it's only visible from about a 45 degree angle at about 6 inches distance.
No other issues with the displays. They have not been calibrated beyond whatever Dell does to the Ultrasharp screens at the factory.
Each includes power cable, USB3 hub cable and mini-displayport<->displayport cable.
The current Dell display with these size /specs is the U2719D (currently $355 at Dell).
I would prefer local pickup to avoid having to pack/ship these, but if someone is really interested, I can take them to a Fedex store and have them packed and shipped. I ask for 50% of the actual packing/shipping price for Ground, or 75% of the actual packing/shipping price for faster methods. Given the size it may not be possible/safe to ship them in one box.
---------SOLD---------
Steelseries Rival 300 (white) - used. Still in good shape. $25 shipped
Cryorig C7 - with AM4 bracket. Never used. Tried to put it in two systems but had clearance issues (system in an ISK 110 - too tall by about 2mm. Deskmini A300, too wide). $30 shipped.
---
Combo: $500
-Radeon RX 580 8GB - XFX model RX-580P8DBRR, "GTR" "Crimson edition" with RED LEDs. Never mined on by me; I bought it used and was told it wasn't mined on by the previous owner. Been a great card but I got myself a 5700XT. in combo
-Corsair Vengeance Pro RED LED (not rgb) DDR4-3200 2x8GB (16GB) in combo
-Ryzen 7 3700X - brand new, unopened in combo
-MSI B450M Mortar MAX - brand new, unused (opened to verify the board didn't show any signs of damage after international shipping, seems fine) in combo
---
Payment via paypal, google pay, apple pay, venmo. Prices include shipping to CONUS unless stated otherwise.
Not looking for trades, just cash.
Will discount for multiple item purchase.
local is 20707 for any pickup.
-------------------
Misc. parts
Visiontek Radeon 5700XT (reference version) - lightly used $330 shipped
Asus PCE-AC55BT PCIe wifi/bluetooth card (I think this uses Intel 8260 or 8265, can't recall which one) $30 shipped
Samsung PM981 256GB NVMe OEM pull, some light use $40 shipped
Crucial MX500 1TB m.2 SATA reports 98% life, was used as SSD cache in a storage appliance $90 shipped
Corsair RM650i PSU - don't need this anymore since I did a major upgrade. Considering keeping it just as a "backup" unit in case my main one ever fails, but I figured I'd see if anyone was interested. Includes both sets of cables. $125 shipped.
Steelseries Arctics 5 (white) - used on and off for a few years. Got an Arctis Pro Wireless as a gift so don't need anymore. In good shape, clean (although you probably want to replace the ear pads, because... who wouldn't?). Volume dial on the back of the left ear is a bit twitchy - like if you push too hard or turn it just the wrong way the sound cuts out. Seems pretty common to me. $35 shipped.
brand new, unused Apple Magic Keyboard 2, Magic Mouse 2, Magic Trackpad 2 - these came with an iMac I think? They're all unused. They're the newer ones that charge with a lightning cable, not the ones that use AA batteries. Silver color. $300 shipped
Wired Apple Aluminum USB keyboard - $35 shipped
Steelseries Rival (white) - lightly used. Bought refurbed as my backup mouse. $20 shipped
Corsair ML120 Pro fans x2 - Pro version, no LED. Only difference I know of between "pro" and regular ML is that the Pro ones have a kind of rubberized corner. Bought refurb, never used. $35 shipped
Corsair ML140 Pro - white LED, used - $20 shipped
(let me know if you need fan screws for any of the above fans)
-------------------
Dell Laptops
Latitude E7250 - $175 shipped in US.
12.5" 1080p touchscreen
Core i5-5300U
16GB (2x8GB) DDR3L-1600
Samsung PM871 256GB mSATA SSD
Windows 10 Pro
Intel 7265 wireless (not sure if this was standard or if I replaced whatever it came with originally)
Includes Dell 65W ac adapter
Been used as my personal laptop for quite some time now but it's time to replace it with a new shiny - hoping to see some nice Ryzen 4000 / Ice Lake configs soon that will finally be a worthwhile upgrade - didn't want to go from one 14nm processor to another.
Top of the lid is a bit scratched but the system is in otherwise fine condition. I can take pics if interested.
System will ship with Windows 10 on it at "new user setup".
-------------------
Precision M4700 - $205 shipped in US.
Core i7-3720QM
16GB (4x4GB) DDR3L-1600
Samsung PM851 256GB mSATA SSD
WD Blue 1TB 2.5" HDD
Hitachi-LG GS30N DVDRW
Intel HD 4000 + NVIDIA Quadro K2100M (MXM) 2GB GDDR5
Intel Wireless-AC 3160
LCD panel replaced with B156HW02 v.1, glossy 1080p
This was a project laptop I got a few years ago. It was in really bad shape - a system that was probably purchased through an OEM, it has a silkscreened company logo on the back, the lid was dented, the display was broken, the internal hardware had been gutted. It was destined for the trash pile but I thought it might be fun to try to repair it.
I installed the processor, RAM, storage, optical drive, wireless card and Quadro (updated from what was originally available with this model, it's a K2100M vs a K1000M/K2000M) and replaced the broken display with a 1080p glossy LCD panel (model is above). Never got around to putting stickers or something over the logo (I thought the dents gave it character so I didn't want to replace the lid).
It works, and it works pretty well too. It was a system I used for a long time playing with different Linux configs and whatever else caught my attention, but I just don't have need for it anymore.
Includes a 240W power adapter (I think this model only needed 130w but this was all I had).
Also includes a Dell e-port replicator with USB 3.0 (like this model). No additional power cable included, but since this is a big heavy laptop it's nice to just have a place to snap it in and leave it there.
-------------------
i5-9600k micro ATX combo (mATX) $450 shipped to US
Processor/motherboard/heatsink/ram for $325 shipped
- Core i5-9600k (bought from Cecil here on [H], see notes below)
- Cryorig M9 Plus (will ship disconnected but with the mounting brackets still installed on the motherboard)
- Gigabyte Z390 M Gaming w/ Intel Wireless-AC 9560 card and antenna (I asked Gigabyte Customer Support about a bracket to mount these to the rear I/O plate but they couldn't find me the part, so you'll have to rig a solution yourself - I just had the antennae connected inside my case and it worked fairly well)
- Samsung DDR4-2666 2x8GB (16GB total)
- Samsung PM981 256GB NVMe
- Crucial MX500 1TB m.2 SATA
- Win10 Pro license
SSDs will ship installed in the motherboard. Heatsink brackets ship installed on the motherboard. CPU will ship installed in the motherboard. You'll need to install the RAM, heatsink and fans, but it's a complete system ready to just drop into a case and go.
There is a Windows 10 pro license activated on this board, although I am digging through my stuff and can't find the actual key used to activate it. I typically like to provide these to any buyers in case there's an issue but I may not be able to with this combo.
I bought the CPU delidded for cooler running, not overclocking. These were the notes I got from Cecil when I bought the proc:
Intel i5 9600K . Delidded with a rockitcool 1151 copper IHS attached. It is not a super high clocker, but it would make a good CPU for a budget gaming build with air cooling in a lower end Z370/Z390 board that doesn't have a strong VRM. 4.9Ghz 1.35V stable with Prime 26.6 and 4.8Ghz AVX stable with 1.34V (probably could do less but haven't tested lowest voltage). AVX temp range 72C-77C, non AVX range 59C-64C.
-------------------
Dell U2715H x2 $200ea ($350 for the pair) (SHIPPING EXTRA)
I have a pair of Dell U2715H (27" 2560x1440 60Hz) from my old home office setup that I no longer need.
Run for several years in a smoke-free environment.
One has a small scratch about 1.5cm long in the coating - no damage to the actual display - in the bottom left of the screen. Try though I might I haven't been able to get a good picture of it, and it's only visible from about a 45 degree angle at about 6 inches distance.
No other issues with the displays. They have not been calibrated beyond whatever Dell does to the Ultrasharp screens at the factory.
Each includes power cable, USB3 hub cable and mini-displayport<->displayport cable.
The current Dell display with these size /specs is the U2719D (currently $355 at Dell).
I would prefer local pickup to avoid having to pack/ship these, but if someone is really interested, I can take them to a Fedex store and have them packed and shipped. I ask for 50% of the actual packing/shipping price for Ground, or 75% of the actual packing/shipping price for faster methods. Given the size it may not be possible/safe to ship them in one box.
---------SOLD---------
Steelseries Rival 300 (white) - used. Still in good shape. $25 shipped
Cryorig C7 - with AM4 bracket. Never used. Tried to put it in two systems but had clearance issues (system in an ISK 110 - too tall by about 2mm. Deskmini A300, too wide). $30 shipped.
---
Combo: $500
-Radeon RX 580 8GB - XFX model RX-580P8DBRR, "GTR" "Crimson edition" with RED LEDs. Never mined on by me; I bought it used and was told it wasn't mined on by the previous owner. Been a great card but I got myself a 5700XT. in combo
-Corsair Vengeance Pro RED LED (not rgb) DDR4-3200 2x8GB (16GB) in combo
-Ryzen 7 3700X - brand new, unopened in combo
-MSI B450M Mortar MAX - brand new, unused (opened to verify the board didn't show any signs of damage after international shipping, seems fine) in combo
---
Attachments
-
239.4 KB Views: 0
-
687.6 KB Views: 0
Last edited: