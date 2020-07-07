FS: RTX GeForce 2080 Ti Founders Edition - $900 Shipped Cont USA.

I originally purchased three 2080 TI FE cards at launch. As many of you know I had to RMA three of those cards due to "Space Invaders" failures. This card is one of the cards that did not have any issues, and was tested thoroughly at the time for such issues.I have used this card personally since launch on the VR rig here in my office, so it has seen intermittent usage since new. This card was never a benchmark card or stress test card for HardOCP articles. It has been a personal use card for VR only. As you can imagine it does not have many hours on it as it was only turned on for VR gaming and left powered down the rest of the time. I did have my son use this card last week for 4K gaming just to give it a good test before sale, and it operated perfectly.This card has Micron memory on it, which seems to be neither here nor there, but some cards do have Samsung memory on those.When I went to blow the dust out of the card this morning, it was actually clean of any dust blowing out of it. My VR rig here in the office has been on my open test bench for the last couple of years, so this card has never even been used inside a case except for gameplay testing last week.It still have the original plastic covering on the card. The only wear on the card is where we mounted it in the testing case last week, so there is evidence of steel screws being used to secure it.I do have an original box and accessories. However, checking this morning, it is NOT the original box as the serial numbers goes to another card. I most likely shipped the original box to an editor for card reviews way back when. Still the card will be shipped with an original box and accessories.Edit: Also worth mentioning, this card has NEVER been disassembled. It is still in its stock state 100%.$900 Shipped in the Continental USA. Paypal F&F required for sale.