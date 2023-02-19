[FS] - RTX A4000, 3080

Selling a few gpu's. Each card is individually cleaned, tested, and benchmarked. They do not include the original box, but will ship in an anti-static bag with plenty of bubble wrap.
Payment via Zelle/Venmo/Paypal F/F
Heat: https://www.heatware.com/u/46217/to
$550 shipped - (1) - 3080 10gb - EVGA FTW 3 Ultra. Was not mined on. Got this from a fellow [h] member in late 2022. ~700 days of warranty left.
$450 shipped - (2) - RTX A4000 16gb (ECC). Purchased new in Feb 2022 and only mined on for ~6 months, until the Eth merge. These have a GA104 chip (3070ti), and perform between a 3060ti and a 3070 while only drawing 140w. Along with all the other Quadro/pro gpu benefits. Great card for small SFF builds, arguably one of the best for its size.
They both have Palit 3060 heatsinks installed that make a huge difference in thermals/noise over the stock single slot blower cooler. In stock form, they are fairly loud and run 80-85C. With the Palit 3060 HSF, these are nearly silent and only run around ~70C.
They will also ship with the stock heatsinks separately.
Payment via Zelle/Venmo/Paypal F/F
Heat: https://www.heatware.com/u/46217/to
$550 shipped - (1) - 3080 10gb - EVGA FTW 3 Ultra. Was not mined on. Got this from a fellow [h] member in late 2022. ~700 days of warranty left.
$450 shipped - (2) - RTX A4000 16gb (ECC). Purchased new in Feb 2022 and only mined on for ~6 months, until the Eth merge. These have a GA104 chip (3070ti), and perform between a 3060ti and a 3070 while only drawing 140w. Along with all the other Quadro/pro gpu benefits. Great card for small SFF builds, arguably one of the best for its size.
They both have Palit 3060 heatsinks installed that make a huge difference in thermals/noise over the stock single slot blower cooler. In stock form, they are fairly loud and run 80-85C. With the Palit 3060 HSF, these are nearly silent and only run around ~70C.
They will also ship with the stock heatsinks separately.