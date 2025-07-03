  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
FS: RTX 5080 Vanguard $1100

Hi all!

Now selling my MSI NVIDIA RTX 5080 Vanguard SOC. Downgraded my son to a PNY RTX 5070 Ti that I got from Micro Center. I love this card but I went with a 5090 SUPRIM in my rig (hence how it “trickled down” to my son’s rig). This was purchased on March 28, 2025 and it is registered under me. Warranty transfers (serial number is 602-V531-69ST2503000038) with the card with MSI so no issues. Warranty good until March 2028.

From a pet-free and smoke-free home. Complete in box...works amazing. It is BIG! Check your dimensions 2,3, even 4 times I do not want to have you needing to buy a new case, lol. If you do need one - I recommend the Meshify 3 XL! I love it. HUGE case.

$1429.99 retail card (receipt from MSI Store available in PDF form).

$1100 Shipped via UPS Ground with insurance and signature required (lower 48 in U.S. - contact for other arrangements).


Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/124338


IMG_1535.jpeg
IMG_0889.jpeg
vanguard_warranty.jpg

vaguard_receipt.jpg
(More pics of Vanguard attached below)

PNY sold but posting is here:

Hi all,

Selling my PNY 5080 OC - bought April 23, 2025 from Micro Center. Just looking to get about what I paid. I recently got it back from RMA repair so it is still factory sealed and I assume new. Receipt from Micro Center included and it is registered to PNY under my name for warranty. Happy to facilitate any warranty concerns. My RMA experience was great fwiw.

This was for my office PC so while it was away I got a nice replacement card from a member here and I’m just gonna keep rocking that one.

$1085 - SOLD!

Will ship free via UPS Ground with insurance and signature required to the lower 48 states. We can figure out actual cost fees for anything else.

Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/124338
 

Attachments

