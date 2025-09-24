FS - RTX 5080 Founders / 9800x3d Kit w/ B850 Tomahawk MAX + 32gb DDR5 6000 cl30

lukeintheo
Limp Gawd
2FA
- Joined
- May 27, 2021
- Messages
- 136
Hi folks,
This listing is for my extra kit that I'm not using it.
ITEM 1 - RTX 5080 Founders Edition. This GPU is practically new, bought on SEP 5th.
I can provide the purchase receipt upon request. Asking 1200 OBO Shipped
ITEM 2 - Ryzen 9800X3D with MSI B850 Tomahawk MAX and 32GB of DDR5 6000 CL30 from Corsair.
It comes with all the accessories in the box. I'm throwing the retention bracket for free from Thermalright.
Asking 700 Shipped.
I can do paypal goods and service but buyer pays the fee or FF without fees.
Check my heat under: https://www.heatware.com/u/98808
This listing is for my extra kit that I'm not using it.
ITEM 1 - RTX 5080 Founders Edition. This GPU is practically new, bought on SEP 5th.
I can provide the purchase receipt upon request. Asking 1200 OBO Shipped
ITEM 2 - Ryzen 9800X3D with MSI B850 Tomahawk MAX and 32GB of DDR5 6000 CL30 from Corsair.
It comes with all the accessories in the box. I'm throwing the retention bracket for free from Thermalright.
Asking 700 Shipped.
I can do paypal goods and service but buyer pays the fee or FF without fees.
Check my heat under: https://www.heatware.com/u/98808
Last edited: