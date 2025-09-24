  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
FS - RTX 5080 Founders / 9800x3d Kit w/ B850 Tomahawk MAX + 32gb DDR5 6000 cl30

lukeintheo

May 27, 2021
136
Hi folks,

This listing is for my extra kit that I'm not using it.

ITEM 1 - RTX 5080 Founders Edition. This GPU is practically new, bought on SEP 5th.

VGA 1.jpegVGA 2.jpeg

I can provide the purchase receipt upon request. Asking 1200 OBO Shipped

ITEM 2 - Ryzen 9800X3D with MSI B850 Tomahawk MAX and 32GB of DDR5 6000 CL30 from Corsair.

It comes with all the accessories in the box. I'm throwing the retention bracket for free from Thermalright.

CPU 2.jpegCPU 3.jpegCPU 1.jpeg

Asking 700 Shipped.

I can do paypal goods and service but buyer pays the fee or FF without fees.

Check my heat under: https://www.heatware.com/u/98808
 
