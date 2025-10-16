FS: RTX 5070Ti, m4 Mac Mini, GMKtec G9 NAS

Hey all, doing some cleaning out and have the following items for sale. As always, I have heat under einz, prefer F&F paypal or zelle, pictures available upon request, and can meet locally in the SF Bay area



1. PNY RTX 5070Ti OC - Bought for a friend who changed his mind. Box is opened but card has literally never been plugged into anything. Looking to get $725 shipped.

2. m4 Mac Mini - this was also purchased for same friend and box opened but never used. This is the base model m4 with 256GB/16GB. How about $400 shipped.

3. GMKTec G9 NAS - if you know what this is, you know what this is. I've repasted the CPU and added some RPi heatsinks, which helps to manage the temps. Ran just fine with 4x Crucial P3 SSDs, but YMMV. Unit comes with retail box and accessories, no drives. How about $150 shipped?



I'll also toss in some other knick knacks that I can find in my cleaning out. Thanks for looking.