FS: RTX 4090, Synology, Universal laptop charger, Meraki WiFi, PoE switch, Range Extender, Uplift desk extension

$1,549 - PNY RTX 4090 OC XLR8

$119 - Xirrus XT-5048 48-port PoE+ managed switch

$69 - Meraki MR42-HW WiFi 5 access point (unclaimed)

$79 - Uplift Desk Desk Extension, Black (ACC036)

$16 - NETGEAR AC1200 Wi-Fi Range Extender (EX6120-100NAS)

$69 - SlimQ 240W DC + dual USB-C GaN laptop charger

$839 - Synology DiskStation DS1819+

Like new, used only briefly. More power than I need. Ships in the box with all original parts. Price includes shipping (lower 48).With its rackmount design, the XT-5048 will fit seamlessly into full-size racks. Has some tape still stuck to the bottom. Price shipped lower 48.Includes the original box/mounting hardware. You will need a separate software license to use this. Price shipped lower 48.Note condition of corners in pictures; ships in retail box. Structurally sound. Price shipped lower 48.Your internet experience will thank you. Price is shipped.Used this briefly as an extra adapter while traveling and no longer need it. All original parts and box included. Includes Lenovo DC tip adapter 3-pack. Price is shipped.Great shape (see pics), fully functional. 8GB RAM installed. Diskless. Includes original power cable and Ethernet cables and mounting hardware, all unused. Ships with original box (protected inside another shipping box). One disk caddy is missing a side/washer. Price includes shipping.