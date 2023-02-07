FS: RTX 4090, Synology, Meraki WiFi, PoE switch, Range Extender, Uplift desk extension

Thug Esquire
Willing to trade if you have:
- RTX 4080 Founders Edition
- RTX 4090 Founders Edition
- Silverstone RM51 5u case (local preferred)
- Rackmount 1500VA+ UPS with newish batteries (local only)
- Newegg or Amazon gift card(s)
$1,539 - PNY RTX 4090 OC XLR8
Like new, used only briefly. More power than I need. Ships in the box with all original parts. Price includes shipping (lower 48).
$109 - Xirrus XT-5048 48-port PoE+ managed switch
With its rackmount design, the XT-5048 will fit seamlessly into full-size racks. Has some tape still stuck to the bottom. Price shipped lower 48.
$59 - Meraki MR42-HW WiFi 5 access point (unclaimed)
Includes the original box/mounting hardware. You will need a separate software license to use this. Price shipped lower 48.
$79 - Uplift Desk Desk Extension, Black (ACC036)
Note condition of corners in pictures; ships in retail box. Structurally sound. Price shipped lower 48.
$16 - NETGEAR AC1200 Wi-Fi Range Extender (EX6120-100NAS)
Your internet experience will thank you. Price is shipped.
$829 - Synology DiskStation DS1819+
Great shape (see pics), fully functional. 8GB RAM installed. Diskless. Includes original power cable and Ethernet cables and mounting hardware, all unused. Ships with original box (protected inside another shipping box). One disk caddy is missing a side/washer. Price includes shipping.
