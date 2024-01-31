FS: RTX 4090 STRIX OC $1775

Hi guys,
Doing a bit of downsizing (have
4x 3x RTX 4090s at this point, yikes) - I've downgraded a rig to an RTX 4070S and today to an RTX 4080S.
Pet and smoke-free home - everything adult-owned. Heat - https://www.heatware.com/u/124338/to. PayPal F&F, Zelle, Venmo, etc. accepted...also to negotiate something that works for both of us!
GPUs
$1850 $1775 Shipped via UPS Ground
ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4090 OC Edition - purchased on launch day at my local Micro Center. Receipt, box, accessories included. Mint condition.
Just listed on eBay fyi!
EDIT: CARD IS MASSIVE! CHECK DIMENSIONS TWICE!
$1550 Shipped via UPS Ground - SOLD
MSI GeForce RTX 4090 GAMING TRIO 24G - bought from someone on here. Mint condition complete with box and all accesories. Receipt in PDF form available (02/27/23 purchase) - warranty for 3 years from that date.
STORAGE
$270 Shipped via UPS Ground - SOLD
Brand new, retail boxed WD SN850X 4TB NVMe SSD
$185 Shipped via UPS Ground - SOLD
Very lightly used (< 10 hours)
Kioxia SSD 4TB XG8 M.2 2280 NVMe PCIe 4.0
Kioxia PN: KXG80ZN84T09
DP/N: PCF57 0PCF57
Sequential read/write (MB/s): 7000/5800
$185 Shipped via UPS Ground - SOLD
2x 2TB Samsung 980 Pro NVMe drives - no heatsink (used - package deal for two)
Thanks for looking!
Doing a bit of downsizing (have
Pet and smoke-free home - everything adult-owned. Heat - https://www.heatware.com/u/124338/to. PayPal F&F, Zelle, Venmo, etc. accepted...also to negotiate something that works for both of us!
GPUs
ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4090 OC Edition - purchased on launch day at my local Micro Center. Receipt, box, accessories included. Mint condition.
Just listed on eBay fyi!
EDIT: CARD IS MASSIVE! CHECK DIMENSIONS TWICE!
MSI GeForce RTX 4090 GAMING TRIO 24G - bought from someone on here. Mint condition complete with box and all accesories. Receipt in PDF form available (02/27/23 purchase) - warranty for 3 years from that date.
STORAGE
Brand new, retail boxed WD SN850X 4TB NVMe SSD
Very lightly used (< 10 hours)
Kioxia SSD 4TB XG8 M.2 2280 NVMe PCIe 4.0
Kioxia PN: KXG80ZN84T09
DP/N: PCF57 0PCF57
Sequential read/write (MB/s): 7000/5800
2x 2TB Samsung 980 Pro NVMe drives - no heatsink (used - package deal for two)
Thanks for looking!
Attachments
Last edited: