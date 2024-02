FS: RTX 4090 STRIX OC $1775; ASUS ROG CROSSHAIR X670E GENE Mobo $400

4x

Hi guys,Doing a bit of downsizing (have3x RTX 4090s at this point, yikes) - I've downgraded a rig to an RTX 4070S and today to an RTX 4080S.Pet and smoke-free home - everything adult-owned. Heat - https://www.heatware.com/u/124338/to . PayPal F&F, Zelle, Venmo, etc. accepted...also to negotiate something that works for both of us!$1775 Shipped via UPS Ground- purchased on launch day at my local Micro Center. Receipt, box, accessories included. Mint condition.Just listed on eBay fyi!EDIT: CARD IS MASSIVE! CHECK DIMENSIONS TWICE!- bought from someone on here. Mint condition complete with box and all accesories. Receipt in PDF form available (02/27/23 purchase) - warranty for 3 years from that date.$400 Shipped via UPS GroundMotherboardJust received an RMA fixed X670E GENE from ASUS (new serial # so it is likely brand new - but white box as shown). Switched to a new mobo while I waited. Complete with everything. Haven't even opened up the white box. Purchased the original board (now in ASUS' hands for scrap, I guess, lol) on 10/01/2022. Warranty fully transfers to new serial # due to RMA. Original board had the DIMM_A slot go bad on me.Brand new, retail boxedVery lightly used (< 10 hours)Kioxia PN: KXG80ZN84T09DP/N: PCF57 0PCF57Sequential read/write (MB/s): 7000/58002xdrives - no heatsink (used - package deal for two)Thanks for looking!