FS: RTX 4090 STRIX OC $1775; ASUS ROG CROSSHAIR X670E GENE Mobo $400

S

sk3tch

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 5, 2008
Messages
3,227
Hi guys,

Doing a bit of downsizing (have 4x 3x RTX 4090s at this point, yikes) - I've downgraded a rig to an RTX 4070S and today to an RTX 4080S.

Pet and smoke-free home - everything adult-owned. Heat - https://www.heatware.com/u/124338/to. PayPal F&F, Zelle, Venmo, etc. accepted...also to negotiate something that works for both of us!

GPUs

$1850 $1775 Shipped via UPS Ground
ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4090 OC Edition - purchased on launch day at my local Micro Center. Receipt, box, accessories included. Mint condition.

Just listed on eBay fyi!

EDIT: CARD IS MASSIVE! CHECK DIMENSIONS TWICE! :)

Screenshot 2024-01-31 at 1.29.23 PM.png


4090strix.jpgIMG_5114.jpegIMG_5115.jpegIMG_5116.jpegIMG_5117.jpegIMG_5118.jpegIMG_5119.jpegIMG_5120.jpeg


$1550 Shipped via UPS Ground - SOLD
MSI GeForce RTX 4090 GAMING TRIO 24G - bought from someone on here. Mint condition complete with box and all accesories. Receipt in PDF form available (02/27/23 purchase) - warranty for 3 years from that date.

MOTHERBOARD

$400 Shipped via UPS Ground
ASUS ROG CROSSHAIR X670E GENE Motherboard

Just received an RMA fixed X670E GENE from ASUS (new serial # so it is likely brand new - but white box as shown). Switched to a new mobo while I waited. Complete with everything. Haven't even opened up the white box. Purchased the original board (now in ASUS' hands for scrap, I guess, lol) on 10/01/2022. Warranty fully transfers to new serial # due to RMA. Original board had the DIMM_A slot go bad on me.

Screenshot 2024-02-05 at 3.38.49 PM.png

IMG_5136.jpegIMG_5135.jpegIMG_5138.jpegIMG_5156.jpegIMG_5139.jpeg

STORAGE

$270 Shipped via UPS Ground - SOLD
Brand new, retail boxed WD SN850X 4TB NVMe SSD

$185 Shipped via UPS Ground - SOLD
Very lightly used (< 10 hours)
Kioxia SSD 4TB XG8 M.2 2280 NVMe PCIe 4.0
Kioxia PN: KXG80ZN84T09
DP/N: PCF57 0PCF57
Sequential read/write (MB/s): 7000/5800

$185 Shipped via UPS Ground - SOLD
2x 2TB Samsung 980 Pro NVMe drives - no heatsink (used - package deal for two)

Thanks for looking!
 

Attachments

  • Screenshot 2024-01-31 at 1.52.43 PM.png
    Screenshot 2024-01-31 at 1.52.43 PM.png
    27.8 KB · Views: 0
  • 4090msi.jpg
    4090msi.jpg
    612 KB · Views: 0
  • CrystalDiskInfo_20240125153543_C.png
    CrystalDiskInfo_20240125153543_C.png
    53.5 KB · Views: 0
  • CrystalDiskInfo_20240125153604_D.png
    CrystalDiskInfo_20240125153604_D.png
    53.5 KB · Views: 0
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top