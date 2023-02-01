FS: RTX 4090 Sealed NIB MSI Gaming Trio X

J

jrobdog

Limp Gawd
Joined
Dec 4, 2006
Messages
335
Hi All, I had some extra BB rewards so I used it to buy the RTX 4090 MSI Gaming X Trio. It is available for pickup on Feb 8th so that'll be the earliest I can ship it out.

I'm asking for $1750 shipped, I think this is a really good price since BB charges $1650 + tax brings us to this price. Again, brand new sealed in box.

My heatware is under jrobdog at 23-0-0. Again. Feb 8th is the earliest ship date.

I will ship USPS priority and I prefer PayPal price is net to me!

Thanks!
 
