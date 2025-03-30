[FS] RTX 4090, Ryzen 7950X, ASUS X670E-I, ROG Loki 1000W, MO-RA3 Loop Gear

Hey all – parting with my setup since I've recently shifted to using just my laptop for work (and don't have time to play games anymore). All components are in excellent condition and lightly used (non-smoking home, no mining, no overclocking). I'm based in Brea, CA 92823. Local pickup preferred, but I'm happy to ship if we can split the cost.
--------------------------------------------------
Shipping: I'm up for it if we can split shipping costs (shipping box + shipping)
Local Pickup: Brea, CA 92823 preferred for everything
--------------------------------------------------
1. ASUS ROG STRIX X670E-I Gaming WiFi (Mini-ITX)
- Includes original box, and accessories
- OBO Price: $250 Picked up
- Pictures
--------------------------------------------------
2. AMD Ryzen 9 7950X
- Includes original box.
- OBO Price: $290 Picked up
- Pictures
--------------------------------------------------
3. ASUS ROG Loki SFX-L 1000W Platinum PSU
- Includes original box, and cables
- OBO Price: $190 Picked up
- Pictures
--------------------------------------------------
4. [SOLD] NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Founder Edition
- Includes original box, and accessories
- OBO Price: $1900 Picked up
- Pictures
--------------------------------------------------
5. SSUPD Meshroom S Mini-ITX Case
- Case only, I can't find the box/accessories for this one.
- OBO Price: $20 Picked up
- Pictures
--------------------------------------------------
6. Louqe Cobalt Gen4+ PCI-e 4.0 Riser
- Awesome Riser because it's super flexible to support SFF builds
- OBO Price: $20 Picked up
- Pictures
--------------------------------------------------
7. Watercool MO-RA3 External Loop Gear
--------------------------------------------------
- Includes
- MO-RA3 420 PRO Black
- MO-RA3 420 D5-DUALTOP Module
- MO-RA3 Feet
- MO-RA3 420 Wall/Case Mount
- MO-RA3 420 Fan Grill (Classic Black)
- MO-RA3 420 Mounting Bracket for Noctua NF-A20
- MO-RA X-Splitter for Noctua NF-A20
- HEATKILLER Tube 150
- HEATKILLER Tube - Basic Mounting Kit
- EKWB Bits + Quick Disconnect Bits + Tubing included so it's ready to go for you to use
- 2 EK D5 Pumps
- OBO Price: $490 Picked up
- Pictures
- Will post them next week.
Last edited: