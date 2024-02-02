FS: RTX 4090 MSI Gaming Trio New and Sealed in Box

J

jrobdog

Limp Gawd
Joined
Dec 4, 2006
Messages
334
Hi All, Jrobdog here, hope you are well! heatware

For sale I have a new, sealed MSI RTX 4090 Gaming Trio, it has never been opened.

MSI RTX 4090 Gaming Trio: $1880 Shipped and insured - Via Paypal F&F or G&S with you adding the fee. I live in MA if you are local I can do $1820 cash.
 

Attachments

  • PXL_20240201_230635671.jpg
    PXL_20240201_230635671.jpg
    442.7 KB · Views: 0
  • PXL_20240201_230637222.jpg
    PXL_20240201_230637222.jpg
    378.1 KB · Views: 0
Last edited:
