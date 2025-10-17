  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

FS: RTX 4090 Founders Edition w/Corsair WC block

N

Neon01

[H]ard|Gawd
2FA
Joined
Jan 22, 2008
Messages
1,059
Selling my water cooled 4090 FE as I picked up a 5090 - truthfully I'm having some minor issues with the 5090 and didn't with the 4090, so this is somewhat bittersweet. Been under water since day 1 and always kept cool. I do not OC and it's never given me a single issue. All packaging for both the card and GPU block included.

Asking $1700 shipped and insured to CONUS. Paypal and Venmo accepted.

Seller Feedback:
Heatware Profile under Neon01
Ebay Profile under chcampbe6l7c

Email chris.scott.campbell@gmail.com with any questions or interest. Thanks.

Photos:
PXL_20251017_121936946.jpg
PXL_20251017_122042842.jpg

PXL_20251017_122258770.jpg
PXL_20251017_122513979.jpg
PXL_20251017_185003620.jpg
PXL_20251017_185111852.MP.jpg
PXL_20251017_185144466.jpg
PXL_20251017_185202674.MP.jpg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top