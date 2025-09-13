FS: RTX 4090 FE with (or without!) EK Vector 2 Waterblock

Supercharged_Z06
Selling my RTX 4090 FE since I splurged on a 5090. I'm the sole/original owner - runs like a top. Comes with a fully installed/kitted EK-Quantum Vector 2 (D-RGB, Nickel + Acetal) full waterblock ($300 value) and all accessories to include power cables and the original fan/heatsink/body assembly. (Note: The fan/heatsink assembly is in perfect shape/unused as I immediately waterblocked the card after purchasing it.) Also comes with the original boxes for everything.
The RTX 4090 FE alone typically goes for ~$2100 on Ebay, and that's without the EK waterblock. Everything is in like new condition - no dings/scratches and I'm a smoke free household. Have heatware and a spotless 25+ year Ebay record that 100% positive (same username for both: Supercharged_Z06). Long time [H] member here and have sold numerous items via the [H] forum.
$2050 $1850 shipped anywhere in US lower 48. Also willing to ship internationally if you are willing to cover the international shipping costs/customs fees. PayPal FF preferred.
Note: For those of you not into water cooling, I'm also willing to restore the RTX 4090 FE back to its original configuration (regular fan/heatsink assembly - which are in pristine condition as they were never used) and sell you the card without the waterblock. Same price (as it will take a good chunk of my time to disassemble and remove the waterblock, clean the GPU die, re-apply thermal compound, re-install the thermal pads and then re-mount and fully test the card before mailing it off to you.)
