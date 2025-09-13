  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
FS: RTX 4090 FE with (or without!) EK Vector 2 Waterblock

Selling my RTX 4090 FE since I splurged on a 5090. I'm the sole/original owner - runs like a top. Comes with a fully installed/kitted EK-Quantum Vector 2 (D-RGB, Nickel + Acetal) full waterblock ($300 value) and all accessories to include power cables and the original fan/heatsink/body assembly. (Note: The fan/heatsink assembly is in perfect shape/unused as I immediately waterblocked the card after purchasing it.) Also comes with the original boxes for everything.

The RTX 4090 FE alone typically goes for ~$2100 on Ebay, and that's without the EK waterblock. Everything is in like new condition - no dings/scratches and I'm a smoke free household. Have heatware and a spotless 25+ year Ebay record that 100% positive (same username for both: Supercharged_Z06). Long time [H] member here and have sold numerous items via the [H] forum.

$2050 $1850 shipped anywhere in US lower 48. Also willing to ship internationally if you are willing to cover the international shipping costs/customs fees. PayPal FF preferred.

Note: For those of you not into water cooling, I'm also willing to restore the RTX 4090 FE back to its original configuration (regular fan/heatsink assembly - which are in pristine condition as they were never used) and sell you the card without the waterblock. Same price (as it will take a good chunk of my time to disassemble and remove the waterblock, clean the GPU die, re-apply thermal compound, re-install the thermal pads and then re-mount and fully test the card before mailing it off to you.)

4090.jpg
 

