FS: RTX 4090 BNIB, 3090

Hi All,
RTX 4090 MSI Gaming X Trio
$1750 Shipped
I had some extra BB rewards so I used it to buy the RTX 4090 MSI Gaming X Trio. It is available for pickup on Feb 8th so that'll be the earliest I can ship it out.
I'm asking for $1750 shipped, I think this is a really good price since BB charges $1650 + tax brings us to this price. Again, brand new sealed in box.
Feb 8th is the earliest ship date.
I will ship USPS priority and I prefer PayPal price is net to me!
ZOTAC TRINITY 3090
Price: $670 Shipped (with Waterblock or Stock) Paypal to me
Heatware: Jrobdog
Smoke-free Pet-Free
For sale I have a never-mined on RTX 3090 Zotac Trinity, it has Gelid Ultimate 2mm pads (just replaced) on the RAM with Stock Heatsink and I will also include a full coverage waterblock if wanted/desired. I am the original owner and it has been under watercooling since purchased in December 2021. I can also install the waterblock before shipping with 1mm gelid ultimate pads if preferred. NOTE: one of the PCIE Power connectors tab was broken off when I removed the plug from it, see picture below. It does not impact use, just make sure the plug is in.
This is the WB
Thanks all for looking!
