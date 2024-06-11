FS: RTX 4090 + 7950X3D System / ASUS X670E GENE / 48GB DDR5 8000 / Intel OPTANE 5800X 800GB

Hitting the road for half a year, so lightly used gaming PC is for sale. Have original boxes/accessories, everything is in good condition. 100% positive Heatware (Callsign_Vega).

AMD 7950X3D CPU (Currently online for ($499)
Plus
DDR5 8000 Memory (G.SKILL Trident Z5 RGB Series 48GB (2 x 24GB) 288-Pin PC RAM DDR5 8000) (Currently online for $250)
Plus
ASUS ROG CROSSHAIR X670E GENE Motherboard (top tier Motherboard bought for $600)

Total for the above system: $849 shipped insured.

Intel Optane 5800x Enterprise class SSD 800GB: $999 shipped.

Gigabyte Gaming OC 24G RTX 4090: $1499 shipped insured).

I'll take off another $50 each if 4090 and Optane bought with system above.
 

Are you interested in trades?

I can trade my current 8700k work productivity setup and $200 paypal!
 

Solid combo but Let me know if you’d be interested in parting out the ram. Thanks.
 
