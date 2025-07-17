  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

FS: RTX 4070

jlbenedict

jlbenedict

2[H]4U
2FA
Joined
May 22, 2005
Messages
2,581
Sale / Seller Terms & Conditions:
- Items are in great-to-excellent condition and functional from a coronavirus, bird flu & smoke free home.
- PayPal Preferred
- All prices are shipped, unless noted. (CONUS only at this time)

Purchase with confidence from old-school trader -- http://www.heatware.com/u/239 [204-0-0] Top 400 Rated
joseph.benedict@hotmail.com

Items/Deals:
  • Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 Gaming OC V2 - $360.00 Shipped, CONUS
Purchased back in March 2024, new retail from the 'Egg. Flawless except for one minor blemish; the backplate seems to have some discoloring... assuming it is possible from when I previously had it in a case full of RGB lights..
Runs cool, quiet, stable and slays 1440p gaming without any issue... Need to fund more hobbies.. no other reason :D
Pictures will be incoming tomorrow
 
Last edited:
Today's pricing of $180, priced to move. (this was for previous item.. not the RTX that was just added)
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top