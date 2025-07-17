FS: RTX 4070

jlbenedict
2[H]4U
2FA
- Joined
- May 22, 2005
- Messages
- 2,581
Sale / Seller Terms & Conditions:
- Items are in great-to-excellent condition and functional from a coronavirus, bird flu & smoke free home.
- PayPal Preferred
- All prices are shipped, unless noted. (CONUS only at this time)
Purchase with confidence from old-school trader -- http://www.heatware.com/u/239 [204-0-0] Top 400 Rated
joseph.benedict@hotmail.com
Items/Deals:
Runs cool, quiet, stable and slays 1440p gaming without any issue... Need to fund more hobbies.. no other reason
Pictures will be incoming tomorrow
- Items are in great-to-excellent condition and functional from a coronavirus, bird flu & smoke free home.
- PayPal Preferred
- All prices are shipped, unless noted. (CONUS only at this time)
Purchase with confidence from old-school trader -- http://www.heatware.com/u/239 [204-0-0] Top 400 Rated
joseph.benedict@hotmail.com
Items/Deals:
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 Gaming OC V2 - $360.00 Shipped, CONUS
Runs cool, quiet, stable and slays 1440p gaming without any issue... Need to fund more hobbies.. no other reason
Pictures will be incoming tomorrow
Last edited: