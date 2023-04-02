FS: RTX 4070 Ti, Synology DS923+ NAS, Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones, 4 Bay U-NAS

Hi everyone. In the Seattle area if you're local. Heat in sig. It may take me 2-3 days to ship things out due to my schedule.

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Gaming OC 12G - $700 shipped​

In good condition, couple of scratches on the plastic housing. This is a BIG card. Make sure it fits in your case. L=336 W=140 H=58 mm|
https://www.gigabyte.com/Graphics-Card/GV-N407TGAMING-OC-12GD

Warning: This card is not fully compatible with Asus B550-I motherboards. None of the 4000 series are, not limited to Gigabyte GPUs. It's an Asus QA issue with the Asus B550-I series. Other B550 non-Asus motherboards work fine. Asus just sucks these days. The workaround is to set the GPU is Max Performance mode in Windows so the GPU gets enough power. I don't feel like upgrading my motherboard to fix this so I'm selling it. Again, this only affects Asus B550-I motherboards. If you don't own one you don't have to worry about this issue.

More info:

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones - $150 shipped​

In good condition. 15 months old. Minor signs of wear, battery holds long charge. Includes travel case
https://www.amazon.com/Sony-WH-1000XM4-Canceling-Headphones-phone-call/dp/B0863TXGM3

Synology 4-Bay DiskStation DS923+ - $500 shipped​

In great condition. I upgraded to a DS1522+. This nas is 3 months old, added an extra 8gb of ECC RAM for 12GB RAM total.
https://www.amazon.com/Synology-4-Bay-DiskStation-DS923-Diskless/dp/B0BM7KDN6R/
  • AMD Ryzen R1600
  • 2 NVMe slots + 4 HDD drive bays
  • 12GB DDR4 ECC installed, supports up to 32GB
  • 2x 2.5 Gigabit LAN


UNAS NS-402 4 Bay NAS - $200 shipped
In good condition, couple of scratches on the case. I was running Unraid on this but decided I didn't want to deal with tweaking everything, bought a 4 bay Synology instead. OS is wiped, you'll need to load your own. Not all OS's will install on EMMC. Includes accessories but not the original box.
https://www.u-nas.com/xcart/cart.php?target=product&product_id=17698
  • J4125 Quad-core CPU
  • 16GB eMMC Storage
  • 16GB DDR4, supports up to 32GB
  • 4x 2.5 Gigabit LAN

2x Western Digital HC530, Manufacturer Recertified - $200 shipped SOLD
Synology DS220+ NAS Bundle - $230shipped SOLD
 
