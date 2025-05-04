FS: RTX 4070 Super Zotac Trinity Black Edition

Flogger23m
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Jun 19, 2009
- Messages
- 15,723
Selling an RTX 4070 Super Zotac Trinity Black Edition. Works great. Very quiet cooler that works very well, one of the best performing coolers in terms of low noise for any GPU I've ever had. Includes original box which is also in good condition. Will include the 2x 8 PIN to 12 PIN converter cable if needed.
My heatware.
Price: $650 shipped.
US only. Send questions and offers through PM.
My heatware.
Price: $650 shipped.
US only. Send questions and offers through PM.