FS: RTX 4070 Super Zotac Trinity Black Edition, DOOM: The Dark Ages Premium Edition

Selling an RTX 4070 Super Zotac Trinity Black Edition. Works great. Very quiet cooler that works very well, one of the best performing coolers in terms of low noise for any GPU I've ever had. Includes original box which is also in good condition. Will include the 2x 8 PIN to 12 PIN converter cable if needed.

My heatware.

Price: $650 shipped.

US only. Send questions and offers through PM.

RTX 4070 Super Zotac Sell (1).jpgRTX 4070 Super Zotac Sell (2).jpg
RTX 4070 Super Zotac Sell (3).jpgRTX 4070 Super Zotac Sell (4).jpg
RTX 4070 Super Zotac Sell (7).jpg


DOOM: The Dark Ages Premium Edition ($100 value) for Steam. Includes:

- Base Game
- Campaign DLC
- Up to 2-Day Early Access
- Digital Artbook and Soundtrack
- Divinity Skin Pack

Must have an Nvidia GPU, RTX 5090, 5080, 5070 Ti, 5070 installed in your system & Nvidia app/account. Believe you can not have previously used the GPU for another bundle redemption.

Price: $70
 
