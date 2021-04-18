FS: RTX 4070 Super Windforce $525. Dell Optiplex Micro i7-13700 $525

I have only had this CPU since May 11th. Its a really punchy little thing. I'm only getting rid of it, because I need more cores for some projects.



With the boost/power limits opened up and 3600mhz CL16 RAM set at command rate 1 in Gear 1 memory mode: it gets 14300 in Cinibench R23 multicore. That's about 2000 points higher than the i7-10700F in this same motherboard, with the same RAM set to 4000MHZ (and the 10700F does 4.6Ghz all core, whereas the 11700 is 4.4Ghz). As I said, this thing is pretty punchy and IMO, a value leader.



The motherboard has been great. Its got everything you need. USB-C Gen 2x2 for 20Gbps and a USB-C 10Gbps front panel header. enough USB ports. two LAN ports. 8 layer Glass fabric PCB. Excellent at RAM overclocking. 8 Power stages and VRM seem decent. I never experienced throttling or worrying temps in a Sliger S610 13.3 liter case. Power and turbo limits are fully adjustable, unlike some B560 boards. Large heatsink for the NVME drives. Both drives go up front, which is good IMO. PCI-E 4.0 for one NVME and for the Graphics slot. Asrock has supported this board really well with bios updates. Supports resizeable bar. Board layout is good. About the only obvious cost cutting measure is the no frills audio.



I upgraded the Wifi from Intel AC to Intel Wifi 6 AX200



* motherboard will include manual, backplate, and two wifi antennae.