FS RTX 3090 Zotac Trinity w/Stock Cooler or Waterblock

For sale I have a never-mined on RTX 3090 Zotac Trinity, it has Gelid Ultimate 2mm pads (just replaced) on the RAM with Stock Heatsink and I will also include a full coverage waterblock if wanted/desired. I am the original owner and it has been under watercooling since purchased in December 2021. I can also install the waterblock before shipping with 1mm gelid ultimate pads if preferred. I prefer PayPal and am asking for $710 shipped in the original box and $730 shipped with original box and waterblock. NOTE: one of the PCIE Power connectors tab was broken off when I removed the plug from it, see picture below. It does not impact use, just make sure the plug is in. I will ship USPS Priority. My heatware is under Jrobdog. 23-0-0. From a smoke-free, pet-free environment.
This is the WB
