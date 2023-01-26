FS RTX 3090 Zotac Trinity w/Stock Cooler or Waterblock $670 Shipped

Hi All,
Hope you are doing well.
Price: $670 Shipped (with Waterblock or Stock) Paypal to me
Heatware: Jrobdog
Smoke-free Pet-Free
For sale I have a never-mined on RTX 3090 Zotac Trinity, it has Gelid Ultimate 2mm pads (just replaced) on the RAM with Stock Heatsink and I will also include a full coverage waterblock if wanted/desired. I am the original owner and it has been under watercooling since purchased in December 2021. I can also install the waterblock before shipping with 1mm gelid ultimate pads if preferred. NOTE: one of the PCIE Power connectors tab was broken off when I removed the plug from it, see picture below. It does not impact use, just make sure the plug is in.
This is the WB

PXL_20230126_162421661.jpg


PXL_20230126_162504579.jpg


PXL_20230126_162318362.jpg


Thanks all for looking!
 

