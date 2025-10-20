  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
[FS] RTX 3090 K|NGP|N - 13900KF - DDR5 6400 - DDR5 7800

=Gunslinger=

=Gunslinger=

Gawd
Joined
Jan 25, 2009
Messages
534
Up for sale today:

RTX 3090 with EVGA hydrocopper block on it, needs to be cleaned, has been sitting idle for 6+ months, purchased direct from EVGA at launch $900 shipped
Intel 13900KF, has been sitting idle for about a year $200 shipped
G.Skill DDR5 6400 2x16GB $100 shipped
G.Skill DDR5 7800 2x16GB $120 shipped

Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/61643

PayPal for payment, no trades.
 

Attachments

  • IMG_0294.JPEG
    IMG_0294.JPEG
    531.5 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_0290.JPEG
    IMG_0290.JPEG
    396.3 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_0289.JPEG
    IMG_0289.JPEG
    357.7 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_0286.JPEG
    IMG_0286.JPEG
    510.2 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_0291.JPEG
    IMG_0291.JPEG
    204.7 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_0287.JPEG
    IMG_0287.JPEG
    327.9 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_0285.JPEG
    IMG_0285.JPEG
    633.2 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_0282.JPEG
    IMG_0282.JPEG
    264 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_0288.JPEG
    IMG_0288.JPEG
    628.4 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_0295.JPEG
    IMG_0295.JPEG
    414.3 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_0296.JPEG
    IMG_0296.JPEG
    506.9 KB · Views: 0
