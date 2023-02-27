FS: RTX 3090 Founders Edition - $750 shipped

Items are used. Prices are PP F&FParting with my RTX 3090 FE. I bought it used several months ago and it has worked flawlessly. The previous owner repadded it and temps have never been a problem. Little bit dusty, but I blow it out every few months. Works great for anything you throw at it. Comes with power adapter and original box. $750 shippedpics to come when I get a chance to take it out of my system