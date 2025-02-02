  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

FS: RTX 3080

Thug Esquire

Thug Esquire

[H]ard|Gawd
2FA
Joined
May 4, 2005
Messages
1,559
Hi folks, everything is in good to excellent condition. Local pickup available in 90018. All photos are my own. All prices are cash, all shipped prices are insured economy shipping. Need it faster? I will ship via your preferred expedited method at cost, just need your shipping address!

HP OEM NVIDIA RTX 3080: $399 shipped
Good condition. HP part number M24412-002. Uses 2x8-pin PCIe power connectors. Specs link
20230409_104424.jpg
20230409_104652.jpg


Local cash preferred. For local deals, you'll have the chance to inspect everything in person prior to payment.

Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/38676

Intel 13900K + AORUS Z790 Master + GC-MAPLE RIDGE TB4 Add-in card: SOLD
MSI Prestige AI EVO 16" Core Ultra 7-155H 32GB RAM 1TB SSD: SOLD
NVIDIA RTX 4090 FE: $2435 SOLD
Corsair HX1200i 80-Plus Platinum PSU (Blue label): SOLD
CalDigit Thunderbolt 4 Element Hub: SOLD
Intel 12900K + AORUS Z690 Master: SOLD
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top