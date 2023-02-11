FS: RTX 3080, RX 6700 XT, RTX 2080

I have 3 cards available. I'd like to sell 2 of them (at least). Would sell all 3 though.

Local pickup is available near Cleveland, OH for cash.

MSI RTX 3080 10GB Ventus 3X LHR: $550 + Shipping
  • I believe the card was originally purchased in September 2022
  • I do not have the box. Comes with the anti-sag bracket.
ASRock Challenger OC RX 6700 XT 12GB: $280 + Shipping
  • Has the original box, but the box is pretty large, so shipping will be less expensive without it.
  • Small scratch on the shroud.
  • Purchased second hand for use with my TV (only supports freesync) but it's not that important to me.
RTX 2080 8GB Lenovo Blower w/ Backplate: $250 + Shipping
  • Had a prebuilt with this in it.
  • Was holding on to it because it's small, runs well, and has the rear Type-C port, but haven't been using it lately.
 
