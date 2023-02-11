FS: RTX 3080, RX 6700 XT, RTX 2080

I have 3 cards available. I'd like to sell 2 of them (at least). Would sell all 3 though.
Local pickup is available near Cleveland, OH for cash.
MSI RTX 3080 10GB Ventus 3X LHR: $550 + Shipping
- I believe the card was originally purchased in September 2022
- I do not have the box. Comes with the anti-sag bracket.
- Has the original box, but the box is pretty large, so shipping will be less expensive without it.
- Small scratch on the shroud.
- Purchased second hand for use with my TV (only supports freesync) but it's not that important to me.
- Had a prebuilt with this in it.
- Was holding on to it because it's small, runs well, and has the rear Type-C port, but haven't been using it lately.