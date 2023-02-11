FS: RTX 3080, RX 6700 XT, RTX 2080

I believe the card was originally purchased in September 2022

I do not have the box. Comes with the anti-sag bracket.

Has the original box, but the box is pretty large, so shipping will be less expensive without it.

Small scratch on the shroud.

Purchased second hand for use with my TV (only supports freesync) but it's not that important to me.

Had a prebuilt with this in it.

Was holding on to it because it's small, runs well, and has the rear Type-C port, but haven't been using it lately.

I have 3 cards available. I'd like to sell 2 of them (at least). Would sell all 3 though.Local pickup is available near Cleveland, OH for cash.MSI RTX 3080 10GB Ventus 3X LHR: $550 + ShippingASRock Challenger OC RX 6700 XT 12GB: $280 + ShippingRTX 2080 8GB Lenovo Blower w/ Backplate: $250 + Shipping