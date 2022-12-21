FS: RTX 3080 Razer Blade 14" AMD Ryzen 9 5900X 165Hz 2560x1440 1TB 16GB RAM $1650

DaveM

DaveM

Gawd
Joined
Jun 17, 2002
Messages
797
Hey [H]ard gang!

I'm selling my Razer Blade 14 bought last November 2021, I went ahead and splurged on a new OLED gaming laptop and need to sell the old one.

Excellent condition, I've used this as my primary gaming machine for the last year. Temps on GPU never go over 69 degrees at max 100w TDP! This is the RTX 3080 version which is a much more expensive option than the 3070 model.
$1650 shipped on me!

IMG_8236.jpg

IMG_8238.jpg

IMG_8240.jpg

IMG_8242.jpg

IMG_8244.jpg

IMG_8246.jpg

IMG_8248.jpg


Paypal Gift Payment
Free Shipping on me
Heatware: DaveM

Thanks guys!
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top