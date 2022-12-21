FS: RTX 3080 Razer Blade 14" AMD Ryzen 9 5900X 165Hz 2560x1440 1TB 16GB RAM $1599 SHIPPED

DaveM

DaveM

Hey [H]ard gang!

I'm selling my Razer Blade 14 bought last November 2021, I went ahead and splurged on a new OLED gaming laptop and need to sell the old one.

Excellent condition, I've used this as my primary gaming machine for the last year. Temps on GPU never go over 69 degrees at max 100w TDP! This is the RTX 3080 version which is a much more expensive option than the 3070 model.

$1599 SHIPPED!

Paypal Gift Payment
Free Shipping on me
Heatware: DaveM

Thanks guys!
 
R-Type

R-Type

Oof so shiny, wish I was in the market. GLWS
 
It really is a great laptop, I love the size to power ratio of it. Bumping with a slight price drop!
 
