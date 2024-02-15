FS: RTX 3080 FTW Hybrid & Aorus 3070Ti

Both in excellent condition and work as they were new. The 3080 has 721 days of warranty left as of the date of this post. I still have the box and the original parts to bring this back to stock. However it will possibly not ship in the original boxes to avoid heavy shipping costs. $475 shipped and we can negotiate something with the original boxes if that is a must for you
10G-P5-3897-KR

3070Ti has been sitting in my wife's pc and has had very little usage. 340 shipped. The original box may be around here somewhere.
GV-N307TAORUS M-8GD

Pics coming soon
 
