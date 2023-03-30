FS: RTX 3080, Benq 3501R Ultrawide Monitor, and Dell Latitude 3520

All items are for sale. Not interested in any trades. I have Heat under Malaziel. Thanks for looking! I take Paypal F&F and Zelle for payment.Gigabyte RTX 3080 in great condition. Bought new 8 months ago off Newegg. Never been mined on only used for gaming. Its the Gigabyte OC version which has one of the higher factory overclocks.$525 shipped or available for local pickup in Salem, OR area $495. Can deliver to Portland or Springfield/Eugene for shipped price.Benq 3501R Monitor. 35 inch 3440x1440 21:9 Ultrawide. 100hz refresh rate with freesync and gsync support. HDR400 rated and the picture is excellent. You can find glowing review all over online for it and you won't be disappointed. Original owner since new.$285 local pickup in Salem, OR area. Can deliver to Springfield/Eugene or Portland for money to cover the gas. I sometimes travel to other parts of Oregon so let me know where you're at and I will let you know if I will be in the area any time soon.Dell Latitude 3520. i7-1165G7 (12 MB cache, 4 cores, 8 threads, 2.80 GHz to 4.70 GHz Turbo). 1x8gb DDR4 3200 has another ram slot available for upgrade. 15.6 inch 1080p screen. 256gb NVMe SSD. Will come with fresh registered install of Windows 11. It was used for work but not often. Screen and keyboard in excellent condition outside has normal scuffs and scratches from being hauled around in a laptop bag. It was used very infrequently as I could almost always do all of my work from phone and tablet so battery is in great condition.$500 shipped or pickup local in Salem, OR area for $25 less. I can deliver to Portland or Springfield/Eugene area for shipped price.