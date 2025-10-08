  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
FS: RTX 3070, Pixel 9 Pro, OnePlus 13, iPhone 16e

Hello. I'm selling a few things, pictures to come later. I ship within 2 business days. PayPal F&F preferred but negotiable

  • Pixel 9 Pro 128gb Porcelain Unlocked - $400 shipped
    • One year old, 98% battery health, includes case
    • Shows signs of wear from normal use, faint marks on the screen only visible when the screen is off. Some light visible wear around the housing.
    • Includes 1st gen Pixel wireless charger

  • OnePlus 13 Black 512gb / 16gb RAM Unlocked - $620 shipped
    • Like new condition. Includes case, original box and charger
    • 100% battery health, 36 cycles

  • iPhone 16e Black 128gb, locked to T-Mobile - $350 shipped
    • Like new condition. Includes case, original box and cable
    • 100% battery health, low usage
https://www.heatware.com/u/27849 | 2FA enabled
 
