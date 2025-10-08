FS: RTX 3070, Pixel 9 Pro, OnePlus 13, iPhone 16e

ToyYoda03
Hello. I'm selling a few things, pictures to come later. I ship within 2 business days. PayPal F&F preferred but negotiable
- Gigabyte Gaming 3070 GAMING OC 8G - $220 shipped
- https://www.gigabyte.com/Graphics-Card/GV-N3070GAMING-OC-8GD-rev-10
- Good working condition. Was gamed on, never mined. Bare card only, no box included.
- Pixel 9 Pro 128gb Porcelain Unlocked - $400 shipped
- One year old, 98% battery health, includes case
- Shows signs of wear from normal use, faint marks on the screen only visible when the screen is off. Some light visible wear around the housing.
- Includes 1st gen Pixel wireless charger
- OnePlus 13 Black 512gb / 16gb RAM Unlocked - $620 shipped
- Like new condition. Includes case, original box and charger
- 100% battery health, 36 cycles
- iPhone 16e Black 128gb, locked to T-Mobile - $350 shipped
- Like new condition. Includes case, original box and cable
- 100% battery health, low usage