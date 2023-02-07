FS: RTX 3070 NUC w/ 2.5GbE Ethernet, enterprise WiFi equipment & PoE switch, NVMe cloner, desk extension

💡 Toggle Adblock if you can't see the photos on Heatware. Click to expand...

$18 - Gigabyte AORUS RGB Fan Commander

$129 - Xirrus XT-5048 48-port PoE+ managed switch

$79 - Meraki MR42-HW WiFi 5 access point (unclaimed)

$79 - Uplift Desk Desk Extension, Black (ACC036)

$47 - ICY BOX NVMe offline cloner / USB-C enclosure

$41 - LINKUP PCIe 4.0 X16 riser cable 30cm 90 degree (right angle)

$1,249 - MINISFORUM NUCXI7

$17 - NETGEAR AC1200 Wi-Fi Range Extender (EX6120-100NAS)

Never used. Price shipped lower 48.With its rackmount design, the XT-5048 will fit seamlessly into full-size racks. Has some tape still stuck to the bottom. Price shipped lower 48.Includes the original box/mounting hardware. You will need a separate software license to use this. Price shipped lower 48.Note condition of corners in pictures; ships in retail box. Structurally sound. Price shipped lower 48.Model IB-2912MCL-C31. Price shipped lower 48.Ships in original packaging. Price is shipped.I loved using this for work until they shipped me an official company laptop. This gaming/workstation NUC is about the size of a 16" laptop turned on its side and is very quiet due to the immense cooling vents on one side. MINISFORUM NUCXI7 is a premium thin and light Mini PC for high-performance gaming. Powered by Intel Core i7-11800H and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070, and pre-installed with Windows 11. Supports 1x M.2 2280 PCIe SSD, 1x M.2 2280 SSD Slot (NGFF SATA or NVMe PCIe4.0), 2 x DDR4 SODIMM Slots. Ships in original box with all original parts. Price includes shipping.32GB RAM / 1TB SSD / NVIDIA RTX 3070 / Thunderbolt 4 / 2.5GbE EthernetHDMI 2.1 (8K@60Hz) ×1Thunderbolt 4 (8K@60Hz) ×11 * RJ45 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet Port1 * HDMI 2.1 ( Support 8K )1 * Thunderbolt 4 ( Support 8K )3 * USB 3.2 Type-A1 * Headphone JackYour internet experience will thank you. Price is shipped.