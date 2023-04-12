FS: RTX 3070, MSI B660M Mortar WIFI Motherboard + 16GB RAM, Macbook Pro M1 14", Macbook Pro M1 16", AMD Ryzen 9 7900 Combo, Corsair ML120 Fans

Images: https://postimg.cc/gallery/Rz6LcX5
Shipping is available in the contiguous US and is NOT included in the prices. Local pickup for cash is available near Cleveland, OH
RTX 3070 8GB: $330 + Shipping
- Pulled from an HP Omen.
- I've never mined on the card and never even checked if it was LHR or not.
- Works great, comes with 12-pin power adapter.
- Motherboard is updated for 13th gen.
- Please don't ask for just the board or just the RAM separately. They have to go together. You can always resell the one you don't want.
- Space Gray
- 8c CPU
- 14c GPU
- 16GB RAM
- 512GB SSD
- Under 20 Battery Cycle Count
- Has AppleCare registered (purchased sept, 2022 I think) but not in my name so I can't transfer ownership of it.
- Comes with box and charger.
- Case included for free if picked up locally.
- Space Gray
- 10c CPU
- 16c GPU
- 16GB RAM
- 512GB SSD
- Under 40 Battery Cycle Count
- This macbook is no longer under warranty.
- Comes with charger, but I do not have the original box. I have a replacement box for shipping purposes though.
- Case included for free if picked up locally.
- Ryzen 9 7900 (non X) CPU
- Used, great condition. Can include original box and Wraith Prism if asked, but will require much bigger shipping box.
- ASUS B650A-F ROG STRIX ATX Motherboard (White)
- Great condition, includes box & stuff.
- 32GB GSKILL Flare X5 DDR5 6000 CL36 RAM
- New in box, never used.
- I totaled this up at Newegg and it came to around $830 + Tax.
- Very good condition, but no box.
- Corsair sold these for $40 per pair. Doesn't seem like that was agreat deal, but it is what it is.