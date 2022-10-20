FS: RTX 3060Ti, Ryzen 7 5700G APU, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 512gb (Unlocked), XPG DDR5 5200

EVGA RTX 3060ti XC
Clean card, works great. Was in a spare computer I don't use often.

$280 shipped

PXL_20221106_182456262.jpg




AMD Ryzen 7 5700G 8 core APU
I'm no longer using the integrated graphics so I've decided to upgrade.

Excellent integrated graphics and can run lots of games at 1080p low.

$180 shipped
Heatware: Nirad9er
I accept PayPal, Venmo, cashapp

PXL_20221101_230905468.jpg
PXL_20221101_230914656.jpg

****************************************

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 512GB
I have for sale a pristine mint condition Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 512gb Phantom White (Unlocked)

Always had a screen protector and a case so not a scratch on it.

Includes Torras case as shown.

This phone is the unlocked version and was purchased directly from Samsung.


$850 shipped
PXL_20221019_214454160.jpgPXL_20221019_214254664.jpgPXL_20221019_214028770.jpgPXL_20221019_214009105.jpgPXL_20221019_213848555.jpgPXL_20221019_213823252.jpg

********************************************

XPG Lancer 32gb DDR5 5200

My brother recently upgraded and has this memory for sale.

$140 shipped

PXL_20221028_115104276.jpg
PXL_20221026_135307586.jpg
 
