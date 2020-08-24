  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
FS: RTX 2080 FE | GTX 1660ti | Intel Z370 Board

skiddy

skiddy

2[H]4U
2FA
Joined
May 31, 2003
Messages
2,748
Overview:
  • Heatware 65-0-0
  • Prefer buyers to have 2FA enabled, positive heatware and/or long-term forum presence
  • Prices are Paypal F&F or Zelle. If you prefer to use Paypal G&S, you pay the 3% fee
    • Prices are SHIPPED to US lower 48
    • Prices are currently firm. Not looking for trades at the moment
    • Discounts for multiple items purchased at once
    • USPS Priority Mail w/Insurance will be used as default, but may defer to UPS Ground or FedEx Ground
  • All items are functional with no known defects (unless otherwise stated). Expect normal wear

Items for sale:

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

GPUs:

Nvidia RTX 2080 8GB Founder's Edition | Specs | Pics | $155 Shipped
  • Card only, no original box

eVGA GTX 1660Ti XC 6GB | Specs | Pics | $65 Shipped
  • Original Box
  • Short length, 2.75 Slots
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Motherboards:

Asus Prime Z370-P II | Specs | Pics | $60 Shipped
  • LGA1151 (8th/9th Gen)
  • Motherboard and Back I/O plate only
  • Post tested with 8700K and Celeron G4930 w/onboard HDMI
  • Updated to latest 3004 BIOS
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CPUs:

TBD

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Networking:

TBD

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

  • AMD Ryzen 7 2700X (8C/16T) | Specs | Pics |
  • 2x Unifi Switch Enterprise 8 PoE (USW-Enterprise-8-PoE) | Specs | Pics | Original boxes + 3D printed rack-mounts
  • Nvidia RTX 3070 8GB Founder's Edition | Specs | Pics | Original Box + 12pin adapter
  • AMD Ryzen 5 3600X (6C/12T)
  • LGA1155: i5-2500K (4C/4T)
  • LGA1155: i5-3570K (4C/4T)
  • LGA1151: 3x i3-6100T (2C/4T)
  • LGA775: Core2Duo E8400 (2C/2T)
  • Intel i5-9600K (6C/6T)
  • Intel i7-8700k (6C/12T)
  • Gigabyte Z390 AORUS Ultra
  • HDHomeRun Connect (HDHR4-2US)
  • HDHomeRun Connect Quatro (HDHR5-4US)
  • Ubiquiti (UniFi) nanoHD Access Point
  • Ryzen 5 5600X (6C/12T @ 3.7GHz/4.6GHz turbo) (includes box + HSF)
  • Intel i5-6500 (3.2ghz base, 3.6ghz turbo 4C/4T)
  • Intel Xeon E3-1230v2 (3.3ghz base, 3.7ghz turbo 4C/8T)
  • Intel Core2 Q6600 (2.4ghz 4C/4T)
  • EVGA GTX 980Ti SC (ACX 2.0) (model 06G-P4-4995-KR)
  • 2x set Corsair Vengeance WHITE RGB PRO 32GB (2x16GB) DDR4 3200
  • Corsair Dominator 4x2GB (8GB) CM2X2048-8500C5D 1066MHz XMS2-8500
  • G.Skill 2x1GB (2GB) F2-6400CL5D-2GBBNQ 800MHz PC2-6400
  • Crucial 2x2GB (4GB) CT25664AA800.16FE 800MHz PC2-6400
  • Intel NUC 7i5BNK (i5-7260U 2C/4T 2.2GHz/3.40GHz turbo) w/16GB Kingston & 512GB NVME
  • Intel NUC5PPYH (N3700 Pentium 4C/4T 1.6GHz/2.4GHz turbo) w/8GB Kingston & 250GB Evo 850 SSD
  • Intel NUC6i3SYH (i3-6100U 2C/4T 2.3GHz) w/16GB Kingston & 256GB Micron m.2 SATA & win10 pro license
  • Intel NUC8i5BEH1 (i5-8259U 4C/8T @ 2.30GHz/3.80GHz turbo) w/32GB Crucial DDR4-2400 no OS & no storage
  • Intel NUC6i7KYK NUC 6th Gen i7-6770HQ (4C/8T @ 2.60GHz/3.50GHz turbo) w/32GB HyperX DDR4-2133 & win10 pro license
  • TRADE Mac Mini Server (mid-2011 model MC936LL/A | i7 quad core)
  • 2x Nvidia Shield (2017 model P2897)
  • MSI Z170A Gaming M5 Motherboard (S1151) w/ Win10 Home key associated to board
  • DQ77KB combo (i5-3470S + (2x4GB) G.Skill 667Mhz + 120GB Crucial mSATA + 90W Power brick + low-pro I/O shield + low-pro-HSF)


PM for any further questions.
 
Last edited:
Bump, price lowered on DDR3 ECC. 980ti sold, added some old DDR2 sets.
 
Bump, 2nd shield and set of DDR4 gone. Prices reduced on most items.
 
Bump. All recently sold items have been shipped and dropped off with FedEx.

Added RM850X White power supply and Supermicro/Xeon combo (pics attached).

Lowered price on Skull Canyon NUC combo, and TiVO combo.
 
Bump. Still have these items for sale. Sold the TiVO stuff locally.
 
bump. Added some GPUs, Unifi 8 port enterprise switches and a Ryzen 2700x
 
Been a while since I bumped this. 3070 sold, but other items still up for grabs.
 
