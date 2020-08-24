FS: RTX 2080 FE | GTX 1660ti | Intel Z370 Board | Ryzen 2700X

skiddy
2[H]4U
2FA
- Joined
- May 31, 2003
- Messages
- 2,748
Overview:
Items for sale:
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
GPUs:
Nvidia RTX 2080 8GB Founder's Edition | Specs | Pics | $155 Shipped
eVGA GTX 1660Ti XC 6GB | Specs | Pics | $65 Shipped
Motherboards:
Asus Prime Z370-P II | Specs | Pics | $60 Shipped
CPUs:
AMD Ryzen 7 2700X (8C/16T) | Specs | Pics | $40 Shipped
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Networking:
TBD
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PM for any further questions.
- Heatware 65-0-0
- Prefer buyers to have 2FA enabled, positive heatware and/or long-term forum presence
- Prices are Paypal F&F or Zelle. If you prefer to use Paypal G&S, you pay the 3% fee
- Prices are SHIPPED to US lower 48
- Prices are currently firm. Not looking for trades at the moment
- Discounts for multiple items purchased at once
- USPS Priority Mail w/Insurance will be used as default, but may defer to UPS Ground or FedEx Ground
- All items are functional with no known defects (unless otherwise stated). Expect normal wear
Items for sale:
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
GPUs:
Nvidia RTX 2080 8GB Founder's Edition | Specs | Pics | $155 Shipped
- Card only, no original box
eVGA GTX 1660Ti XC 6GB | Specs | Pics | $65 Shipped
- Original Box
- Short length, 2.75 Slots
Motherboards:
Asus Prime Z370-P II | Specs | Pics | $60 Shipped
- LGA1151 (8th/9th Gen)
- Motherboard and Back I/O plate only
- Post tested with 8700K and Celeron G4930 w/onboard HDMI
- Updated to latest 3004 BIOS
CPUs:
AMD Ryzen 7 2700X (8C/16T) | Specs | Pics | $40 Shipped
- AM4 Socket
- CPU only in clamshell
- Tested on x570 Gigabyte board (see pictures)
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Networking:
TBD
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
- 2x Unifi Switch Enterprise 8 PoE (USW-Enterprise-8-PoE) | Specs | Pics | Original boxes + 3D printed rack-mounts
- Nvidia RTX 3070 8GB Founder's Edition | Specs | Pics | Original Box + 12pin adapter
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600X (6C/12T)
- LGA1155: i5-2500K (4C/4T)
- LGA1155: i5-3570K (4C/4T)
- LGA1151: 3x i3-6100T (2C/4T)
- LGA775: Core2Duo E8400 (2C/2T)
- Intel i5-9600K (6C/6T)
- Intel i7-8700k (6C/12T)
- Gigabyte Z390 AORUS Ultra
- HDHomeRun Connect (HDHR4-2US)
- HDHomeRun Connect Quatro (HDHR5-4US)
- Ubiquiti (UniFi) nanoHD Access Point
- Ryzen 5 5600X (6C/12T @ 3.7GHz/4.6GHz turbo) (includes box + HSF)
- Intel i5-6500 (3.2ghz base, 3.6ghz turbo 4C/4T)
- Intel Xeon E3-1230v2 (3.3ghz base, 3.7ghz turbo 4C/8T)
- Intel Core2 Q6600 (2.4ghz 4C/4T)
- EVGA GTX 980Ti SC (ACX 2.0) (model 06G-P4-4995-KR)
- 2x set Corsair Vengeance WHITE RGB PRO 32GB (2x16GB) DDR4 3200
- Corsair Dominator 4x2GB (8GB) CM2X2048-8500C5D 1066MHz XMS2-8500
- G.Skill 2x1GB (2GB) F2-6400CL5D-2GBBNQ 800MHz PC2-6400
- Crucial 2x2GB (4GB) CT25664AA800.16FE 800MHz PC2-6400
- Intel NUC 7i5BNK (i5-7260U 2C/4T 2.2GHz/3.40GHz turbo) w/16GB Kingston & 512GB NVME
- Intel NUC5PPYH (N3700 Pentium 4C/4T 1.6GHz/2.4GHz turbo) w/8GB Kingston & 250GB Evo 850 SSD
- Intel NUC6i3SYH (i3-6100U 2C/4T 2.3GHz) w/16GB Kingston & 256GB Micron m.2 SATA & win10 pro license
- Intel NUC8i5BEH1 (i5-8259U 4C/8T @ 2.30GHz/3.80GHz turbo) w/32GB Crucial DDR4-2400 no OS & no storage
- Intel NUC6i7KYK NUC 6th Gen i7-6770HQ (4C/8T @ 2.60GHz/3.50GHz turbo) w/32GB HyperX DDR4-2133 & win10 pro license
- TRADE Mac Mini Server (mid-2011 model MC936LL/A | i7 quad core)
- 2x Nvidia Shield (2017 model P2897)
- MSI Z170A Gaming M5 Motherboard (S1151) w/ Win10 Home key associated to board
- DQ77KB combo (i5-3470S + (2x4GB) G.Skill 667Mhz + 120GB Crucial mSATA + 90W Power brick + low-pro I/O shield + low-pro-HSF)
PM for any further questions.
Last edited:
As an Amazon Associate, HardForum may earn from qualifying purchases.