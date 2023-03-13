FS: RTX 2070, Ryzen 7, Crucial 500gb PCIe SSD, 860 EVO SSD, Ripjaws V DDR4, Asus ROG Strix 8350-F, Corsair CX550M, Corsair H100i V2

Just built a new PC and replaced basically everything except the case.
Would prefer to sell everything together but fine selling individual pieces. I don't know what most of this is worth so the prices I list are based off used ebay prices. Feel free to DM me with other offers. I have sold on these forums before - can give heatware and ebay feedback. Everything purchased from Amazon or newegg so I'll include the links directly from my purchase history.


Trades: No
Payment: PayPal preferred
Feedback: Heatware and Ebay
Ship: US only

$450 - Whole bundle

RTX 2070 - $215
Ryzen 7 - $100
Crucial 500gb - $30
EVO SSD - $30
16GB DDR4 - $30
Asus Mobo - $50
Corsair 550w PS - $30
Corsair H100 - $40
 
