FS: RTX 2070, Ryzen 7, Crucial 500gb PCIe SSD, 860 EVO SSD, Ripjaws V DDR4, Asus ROG Strix 8350-F, Corsair CX550M, Corsair H100i V2

Just built a new PC and replaced basically everything except the case.Would prefer to sell everything together but fine selling individual pieces. I don't know what most of this is worth so the prices I list are based off used ebay prices. Feel free to DM me with other offers. I have sold on these forums before - can give heatware and ebay feedback. Everything purchased from Amazon or newegg so I'll include the links directly from my purchase history.PayPal preferredHeatware and Ebay$450 - Whole bundle RTX 2070 - $215 Ryzen 7 - $100 Crucial 500gb - $30 EVO SSD - $30 16GB DDR4 - $30 Asus Mobo - $50 Corsair 550w PS - $30 Corsair H100 - $40